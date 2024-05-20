It's Ube Season at Trader Joe's (and Jalapeño Limeade Is Back)

Ube season at Trader Joe’s is upon us when the retailer brings back its purple yam-flavored mochi pancake mix, tea cookies, yogurt-covered pretzels and more. Pronounced oo-beh, the brand describes the flavor lent by the root vegetable as “coconut-meets-pistachio" and like some fans, there are a couple of snacks in the collection that we wait all year for (namely the mochi pancake mix).
Also returning is jalapeño limeade. Though the brand markets it as an excellent vehicle for tequila to create a spicy margarita moment in a pinch, it’s really good with gin (as well as on its own). The brand has also relaunched its “A Sprinkle Walks into a Cookie” sandwich cookies that feature a funfetti buttercream sandwiched between two butter cookies.
They were also very easy to deal with: the only instructions were to thaw them for at least three hours (at which point they’re good to go, no baking required). They were great as is, but if TJ’s does happen to bring back its ube spread this year, we think the two would make a great pair.