The Major Twists TacoLingo Is Making in the Harwood District

A less crazy taco than others here, a brisket taco is available at TacoLingo.

Now that we’re done talking about turkey for a while, it’s time to switch up the lingo and return the talk to tacos.

TacoLingo has arrived at The Union Dallas, and they’re not just doing tacos the traditional way; more so, they're executing more like the opposite.

The self-described Tex-Mex spot — owned by the same folks who brought us Pie Tap — is doing things differently in their tortillas.

TacoLingo has an array of appetizers that make it hard to resist, from the quesadillas ($10.50 – $13.75) to the Brussels with a roasted jalapeño glaze, pickled onions and chipotle-honey mustard, topped with a sunny farm egg ($7.75).

EXPAND Nachos are a fine way to start any meal. TacoLingo

When it comes to the tacos, creativity is a key factor in the items here, particularly the twist they’re doing on everyone’s favorites. An example of that is in the cheeseburger tacos with ground beef, pepper bacon, American cheese, pickles, lettuce and beef steak tomato in a pressed-to-order flour tortilla ($5.75 each). They’re even served with a side of fries.

If you're not a beef eater but willing to step outside the box, there's a chicken option in the Buffalo tacos, which are a perfect choice ($5.25). These come with crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, avocado ranch, celery, carrots and cilantro.

If you’re not feeling like stepping outside the box, familiar options such as chicken, shrimp and carnitas are still available.

EXPAND The churro doughnuts are our favorite plate here. TacoLingo

Surprisingly, the star of the show is not an appetizer or an entrée. It’s the house-made churro doughnuts served with sea salt caramel sauce ($5.75 each). Add spiced hot chocolate for an extra $1.50. If you don’t have room after your meal, get them anyway and warm them up in the oven the next morning. They're great with a cup of coffee.

TacoLingo also has something for those looking to save a pretty penny, too, with $2 tacos on Tuesday and $3 frozes, mimosas and bloody mary cocktails.

Are you speaking the TacoLingo yet?

TacoLingo, 2301 N. Akard St., Suite 270 (Harwood District). Open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.