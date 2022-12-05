Whataburger's Chili Cheese Burger and Fries Aren't Pretty, But Damn They're Good

No one goes to Whataburger for its ambiance or presentation. It's called fast food because it's quick to prepare, it's easy to get and you can eat it while doing something else. If you're stopping to appreciate the quadriller on the patty of a McDouble, you're missing the point.
Whataburger has added a new burger and pile of fries to its menu that come with a heaping portion of chili, shredded cheese and corn chips. It doesn't look pretty, but there's something very special and different beneath the surface.
I entered the drive-thru of my local Whataburger franchise with low expectations because the new menu entry just looks so unappetizing. To be fair, there is no way to dress up chili to appeal to those who let their eyes rule their stomach. The best you can do is top it with some cheese, chives and the tiniest dollop of sour cream.
There's no presentable way to scoop two big ladles of chili on a greasy burger. A pile of anything didn't sound like something anyone should attempt to eat. Fortunately, all you've got to do is look past your shallow eyes and enjoy something really special in the orange and white wrapper.
The chili cheese burger and fries are probably the most savory burger you can get from a window right now. Oh, and the burger alone has more than 1,300 mg of sodium. The chili has balanced flavors that don't overpower your palate. If you're the kind who likes to know what kind of seasoning is in your food, you can always ask for a couple of pepper packets, but it's got a nice smoky taste that pairs great with Whataburger's signature burgers.
With layers of diced onions and bits of corn chips, it also has a nice texture of crunchy and creamy. Add some shredded cheddar, and all of these bits complement each other in a tasty way. And thank God for onions. If you don't count potatoes or whatever corn went into the corn chips, it's the only vegetable in the whole thing, so your doctor can't say you're not trying to eat healthier.
The chili cheese topping and Whataburger's french fries also work well together. Whataburger's fries still taste like the frozen variety, but the chili and cheese perk them up just as well as its famous ketchup. The corn chips don't make the trip from the burger to the fries but that's probably for the best. Even Whataburger has a nutritional line it's not willing to cross.
Both of these items come in very generous sizes for the price. The dish is very tasty, but if you attempt to eat the whole thing, you'll need to cancel every appointment in your planner for the rest of the day. If it doesn't put you to sleep, it'll turn your blood to Jello and slow your day down to a crawl. In fact, don't even think about ordering this for a quick lunch on your work break unless you've got the kind of boss who lets you call in "full."