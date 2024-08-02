 Where to find 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Slurpees Near Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Pumpkin Spice Slurpee? Here's Where to Find It

7-Eleven will have one Slurpee machine in the entire state dedicated to pumpkin spice. We have more questions than answers.
August 2, 2024
The flavor is available at only one store in Texas.
The flavor is available at only one store in Texas. 7-Eleven
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Good news for pumpkin spice fans. Maybe. Irving-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven began offering a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee at five select stores in the U.S. on Aug. 1.

For many, pumpkin spice marks the return of breathable air and a climate that doesn't require a change of shirts after walking from the door to the car. Starbucks is largely responsible for provoking this annual spice craze. Since the coffee chain introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, "PSL" has become a part of our vernacular. However, Starbucks usually waits until late August to add it to the menu, along with those yummy iced pumpkin scones.

7-Eleven jumped the shark here by introducing the pumpkin spice Slurpee on Aug. 1 with a string of 100-plus-degree days expected for the foreseeable future.

We get why they're dabbling in it (although it's such a dabble it's sort of silly): globally the pumpkin spice market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023 according to Coherent Market Insights, with projections that it will grow to $2.4 billion by 2031. Pumpkin farmers must surely be ecstatic.

Locally, the limited-time flavor is available only at the store in Irving at 3200 Hackberry Road, which is corporate headquarters.

This seasonal style doesn't have a coffee flavor, just a swirl of pumpkin and cinnamon with ice. It's probably be great with vodka and Kahlua.

Per a press release from 7-Eleven: "Pumpkin enthusiast can also have their beverages delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW deliver app in the US."

Who would do that though?
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
The POT Baked Potato Bar in South Dallas Is Revolutionizing the Baked Potato

First Look

The POT Baked Potato Bar in South Dallas Is Revolutionizing the Baked Potato

By Nick Reynolds
The Espresso Martini Is Out, and the Carajillo Is In

Bars

The Espresso Martini Is Out, and the Carajillo Is In

By Aaren Prody
Top 100 Dallas Bars: Best Bar Food

Bars

Top 100 Dallas Bars: Best Bar Food

By Chris Wolfgang
Yelp Names Dallas' Yūjō One of Best New Restaurants in The South for 2024

Food & Drink News

Yelp Names Dallas' Yūjō One of Best New Restaurants in The South for 2024

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation