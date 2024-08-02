Pumpkin Spice Slurpee? Here's Where to Find It

Good news for pumpkin spice fans. Maybe. Irving-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven began offering a Pumpkin Spice Slurpee at five select stores in the U.S. on Aug. 1.
For many, pumpkin spice marks the return of breathable air and a climate that doesn't require a change of shirts after walking from the door to the car. Starbucks is largely responsible for provoking this annual spice craze. Since the coffee chain introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, "PSL" has become a part of our vernacular. However, Starbucks usually waits until late August to add it to the menu, along with those yummy iced pumpkin scones.
7-Eleven jumped the shark here by introducing the pumpkin spice Slurpee on Aug. 1 with a string of 100-plus-degree days expected for the foreseeable future.
We get why they're dabbling in it (although it's such a dabble it's sort of silly): globally the pumpkin spice market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023 according to Coherent Market Insights, with projections that it will grow to $2.4 billion by 2031. Pumpkin farmers must surely be ecstatic.
Locally, the limited-time flavor is available only at the store in Irving at 3200 Hackberry Road, which is corporate headquarters.
This seasonal style doesn't have a coffee flavor, just a swirl of pumpkin and cinnamon with ice. It's probably be great with vodka and Kahlua.
Per a press release from 7-Eleven: "Pumpkin enthusiast can also have their beverages delivered directly to their door with the 7NOW deliver app in the US."
Who would do that though?