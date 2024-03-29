7-Eleven Announces Hot Dog Sparkling Water. Frankly, We're Dubious.

Now comes the recent announcement that the world's largest 24-hour convenience retailer has created new taste-tempting 7-Select sparkling waters in bold flavors: lemon lime, green apple, sweet orange and ... hot dog.
Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the iconic beefy snack and a beverage into one, mustard and ketchup included. With bubbles!
Here, from the press release, is the part we're banking on to save everyone from collectively barfing:
"More details on the availability of this flavor will be revealed on April 1 – but in the meantime ..."
Hold it there. April 1. It's a joke, right? Or ...
1. Fred Durst Is InvolvedFred Durst and his band, Limp Bizkit, released an album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water in 2000. (Oh, mark that 25-year anniversary party for next year.) The latter part of the name refers to some water the band saw at a gas station while on tour. The first part refers to Durst. Look it up — his words, not ours.
2. AI Did ItWe get it, 7-Eleven. The world is hard and keeping ahead in the gas station game in the era of Buc-ee's must feel utterly defeating. (Or is it? You can clean, too, you know.) So, you asked ChatGPT: What can we come up with to stifle Buc-ee's world domination? And 3.4 seconds later, AI took the two things people like most at 7-Eleven and birthed the most horrible AI baby ever.
3. It's Actually a New Slurpee Flavor
What if it's a new Slurpee flavor, and little chunks of hot dogs are mixed in? So when you suck through those big straws, every now and then a chunk gets a little stuck and you have to suck extra hard. And as you near the bottom, it's just a collection of hot dog pieces. Having fun yet?
They seem to be taking themselves seriously, though.
"7-Select products are known and loved by our customers as high quality, innovative products at a great value,” vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven, Nikki Boyers said. “The 7-Select sparkling waters are the latest example of this and we can’t wait to hear what our customers think of these fun, colorful flavors.”
From a public relations standpoint, why? Now we can't stop seeing it. As well intended as this little joke may have seemed in a conference room, could this be a nail in the coffin? We may never drive by a store again without reliving that time 7-Eleven grossed us out. Not even sure I can go back for a cappuccino at this point.