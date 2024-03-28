 Lenny Kravitz Greets Fans, Buys Beaver Nuggets at Buc-ee's | Dallas Observer
Lenny Kravitz Is the Latest Celebrity Spotted Hanging Out at Buc-ee's

Lenny Kravitz, Pi!nk and Kyle MacLachlan have all expressed their admiration for the beloved Texas-based travel center.
March 28, 2024
Buc-ee's is becoming something of a celebrity hotspot.
The good word of Buc-ee’s is spreading nationwide, and the latest convert is none other than Lenny Kravitz.

The singer, actor and wardrobe malfunction icon stopped at a Buc-ee’s in Florida on Tuesday and felt moved to document his inaugural experience at the beloved Texas-based gas station on steroids. The video posted to Instagram shows Kravitz strutting around Buc-ee’s, buying what appears to be beaver nuggets (a solid choice), some chips and energy drinks as well as hugging and taking photos with fans like a leather-clad Princess Diana.
The caption reads, “First time at @bucees… So many smiling faces and warm hearts. We are all #Human.” (“Human” is the name of his song that plays over the video.) This was clearly a transcendent experience for him.

At the end of the video, before he steps back on the tour bus, he raises a beaver-emblazoned cup to the camera and says, “Thanks, Buc-ee’s.” It does not appear to be a sponsored post.

Kravitz is just one #human who’s feeling the Buc-eesmania. The gas station’s first Colorado location made national news as customers, going purely from word of mouth, formed massive lines on opening day. Fans in Hillsboro, which is in the line of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse, were displeased to learn that their upcoming location wouldn’t be open in time. What good is a once-in-a-lifetime astrological event if you can’t have some beaver nuggets to go with it?

These are not the kind of stories you hear about most gas station chains, even much larger and more prominent ones. But as Texans (and Lenny Kravitz) know, when a gas station has an ironclad reputation for good food, fun merch and (most important) clean bathrooms, people are naturally going to be curious.
Aside from Kravitz, celebrities have pledged their allegiance to the beaver as well. Pop singer P!nk made a stop at the New Braunfels location between shows in Houston and San Antonio in 2019, also commemorating the experience on Instagram. “Truck stops in Texas,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t ask, just do it.”

Actor Kyle MacLachlan is a longtime fan. He tweeted a photo of his “I brake for beavers” bumper sticker all the way back in 2013.

And of course, Sen. Ted Cruz is an ardent fan of Buc-ee’s. We don’t hold that against Buc-ee’s, though.

Buc-ee’s is asking the entire nation “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” and the answer is a resounding yes. It may not be Texas’ best-kept secret anymore, but we don’t gatekeep. After all, the beaver is a way better spokesperson for us than Ted Cruz.
