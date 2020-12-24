Where to Get Black-Eyed Peas on New Year’s Day

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Whether you party all night for New Year’s Eve or head to bed before the ball drops, there’s something magical about the first day of another year, and that goes double this year.

After a year like 2020, who wouldn’t want to eat a bite of something that promises to bring prosperity and good luck in the New Year?

You might be safe even if you won’t eat them, because this writer lists them among her favorite foods and eats them frequently, year-round, potentially generating enough good luck for all of us.

Still, chasing your own magic is its own reward, so here’s where to get the best black-eyed peas in Dallas along with a couple of clever ways to enjoy them on New Year’s Day.

AllGood Cafe 2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

This 20-year-old comfort food haven has mastered the art of curbside pickup over the last few months and in the process has earned its way into the Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas.

Open all day on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with curbside to-go available, AllGood has black-eyed peas that could be dubbed “the best in town” on the menu all day, every day. What could be luckier than starting the new year here?

Call 214-742-5362 to order for pickup at the corner of Main and Walton streets.

Bubba’s Cooks Country 6617 Hillcrest Ave., University Park

If you’ve kicked the idea of new-year resolutions to the curb, fried chicken from Bubba’s drive-thru is a great choice for your first lunch of the year. Everything comes with a side of nostalgia at this 40-year-old neighborhood favorite, and everything on the menu is delicious.

Getting black-eyed peas as one side might make it even more difficult to choose your second side, but that’s a problem we can live with. Don’t forget the yeast rolls to complete a meal you’ll look back on fondly all year.

Hit the drive-thru or call 214-373-6527 to order for curbside pickup.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

The always-inventive folks at GAPCo have come up with a way to make your New Year’s Day black-eyed pea tradition a little better, or maybe just a little crazier. On New Year’s Day, get free black-eyed pea topping on any pizza upon request.

If you’ve resolved to try new things in 2021 and you give this a try, that’s one New Year’s resolution that’s off to a very good start.

Stop by either location or order online for carry-out.

La Popular Tamale House 4823 Bryan St. (East Dallas)

Possibly your best option for eating your way to good luck in 2021 is to get your black-eyed peas in a tamal, now part of an annual tradition at La Popular.

At this family-owned shop, tamales for Christmas are so popular, they sell out early in November. These will sell out quickly, too, so order them now before you miss out.

Order online for pickup Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Norma’s Cafe 1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

Traditionally, Norma’s offers free samples of black-eyed peas with all entrees on New Year’s Day. This year, samples will be included with to-go orders, too. All five Norma’s Cafe locations will be open all day Jan. 1, and all of them have additional fun ways to start your New Year feeling lucky.

Corned beef and cabbage, another traditional New Year’s Day dish said to bring good fortune, will be on the menu.

Any purchase of two brunch and/or dinner family packs ($55.99 to $59.99 each) in a single purchase will get you a free Mile High Pie between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. The meal packages are available for pickup or Favor delivery.

If you pop inside to pick up your takeout, you can play the annual guessing game of how many black-eyed peas are inside a jar at each location. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced in mid-January.

One winner will receive a year’s worth of free chicken-fried steak. Four runners-up will receive a free three-month Pie of the Month membership.

Call the Norma’s Cafe nearest you to order takeout, or order through Favor for contactless delivery.

EXPAND Live like 2019 and get a fried chicken sandwich. Bring it to the next year and get a side of black-eyed peas. courtesy of Street's Fine Chicken

Street’s Fine Chicken 3857 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn) and 5211 Forest Lane (North Dallas)

Another contender for the best black-eyed peas in Dallas is Street’s Fine Chicken. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since the owners are part of the family that started the Black-eyed Pea restaurants in Dallas in the 1970s.

The on-the-spicy-side peas go great with chicken, served any way you like it, or other favorites such as meatloaf, chicken-fried steak or a slow-cooked pork chop.

The flavor may bring back memories of a dish you grew up eating, and we think that’s a mighty fine way to start a new year.

Order online from the Forest Lane store or the Cedar Springs location for on-demand or scheduled pickup times on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.