Best Bars to Catch the World Cup and Other Doings This Weekend

Chef Donny Sirisavath's Chili Pop-Up
Strangeways, 2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave.
6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Chef Donny Sirisavatth of Khao Noodle Shop and Darkoo's Chicken Shack is hosting a pop-up to celebrate a new cookbook from Texas Monthly, in which Sirisavath has a recipe that both celebrates his roots and is an homage to Texas: Lao Texas Chili. You can get a taste from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Strangeways, which is hosting a launch event for the cookbook. Be prepared with cash or a phone-payment app to purchase the chili. Also, bring some canned foods to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.
Garden of Eden Drag Brunch
Ebb & Flow, 7300 Lone Star Drive, Plano
11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19
Ebb & Flow will host a drag brunch on Saturday featuring Kandy Aisle, Star Michaels, Jada Pinkett Fox, Barb Johanssen, April Rition, Salem Moon and Serif. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes dishes like Cubano egg rolls, chicken and waffles, traditional plates, and plenty of mimosas and margaritas. Get tickets in advance. No one under 18 will be admitted.
Places to Catch the World Cup
Blackfriar Pub
2621 McKinney Ave. and 6341 La Vista Drive
Both Blackfriar Pubs, the original on McKinney Avenue and the new spot in Lakewood, will show as many World Cup games as they can muster (which is really just a reference to the fact that games are being played at highly inconvenient times for local football imbibers). The Blackfriar will also have some food and drink specials. Things kick off with opening ceremonies on Sunday at 7 a.m. at the McKinney Avenue location. Check the full schedule for details through Dec. 18.
Community Beer Co.
3110 Commonwealth Drive
The shiny new brewery north of downtown will show many World Cup games. Community also recently added a full kitchen, which is excellent for soaking up all their freshly brewed tap beers. The full schedule is posted here. Festivities start Monday at 7 a.m. for the England versus Iran match. Yeah! Monday at 7 in the morning!
Dubliner
2818 Greenville Ave.
This classic Irish bar on Greenville Avenue will also open at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, for the England and Iran match. Later in the day 'Merica plays Wales at 1 p.m. The schedule for the first week is posted; check back often for more updates. Dubliner has a big selection of imported and craft beer, as well as Irish and Scotch whiskies.
The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
1323 N. Stemmons Freeway
The Design District club, The Echo Lounge, will host Team USA watch parties on Nov. 21, 25 and 29. Doors will open each day at 12:30 p.m. for the 1 p.m. matches. The 1,000-person capacity space has a 20-foot drop-down screen along with other screens throughout the venue. Echo Lounge will have its full drink and food menus available including smash burgers, chicken tenders, tacos and such.
El Chingon
2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth
El Chingon, Fort Worth's "Bad Ass Mexican" restaurant, will have futbol-inspired cocktails and extended brunch offerings during select games, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, for the Qatar and Ecuador game. Wear your Mexico jersey to any of the games and get a 10% discount. Visit the World Cup page on their website for a full schedule of events.
Lochland's
8518 Plano Road
This Irish pub in East Dallas will show all the major games. Lochland's has a great menu of traditional Irish dishes like shepherd's pie and fish and chips in a space that has old-world vibes. And you bet your nutmeg they can properly pour a pint of Guinness. For details, check the pub's 2022 World Cup page.
The Londoner Pub
Multiple Locations
The new Londoner at Mockingbird Station recently opened in the space previously occupied by Trinity Hall. This spot along with the locations in Addison and Colleyville are all in for the World Cup. The Dallas location is hosting a World Cup opening ceremony party on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Texas Live
1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington
Texas Live is a big space with great energy in Arlington, especially for watching big games. Watch parties are listed on its Facebook page.
Peticolas Brewing Co.
1301 Pace St.
Part of the Peticolas identity is based on English soccer fandom. A recently released IPA, Spar in Qatar, was created just for this very special occasion. Follow the craft brewery on social media for specifics on matches they'll be watching. Peticolas even has a World Cup sports kit and wristbands. We think wristbands are making a comeback. How fun is that?