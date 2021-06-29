Wild About Harry’s Will Close After the 4th of July

Wild About Harry's was one of the few long-standing hot dog joints in Dallas.

Wild About Harry’s has announced that after 25 years in the hot dog and custard business, they're closing their doors. The last day of business will be this Sunday, July 4 — going out with a bang, if you will.

The restaurant posted to social media on Monday that they will continue to look for a new home, "but at this time the spaces are limited due to construction, renewal and beautification of Knox Street."

Harry Coley opened Wild About Harry’s in the Knox neighborhood in 1996. In 2018 they had to move out of their original space to the one they’ve been in for the past few years, even though at the time it was called a “temporary space.”

The hot dog business in Dallas has always been precarious. Wild About Harry's has been one of the few long-standing hot dog joints in town. While many have others come and gone, Harry's persevered. In 2017 after Brian Luscher closed Luscher’s Red Hots, he told the Observer in hindsight, “Wild About Harry’s is the only game in town.”

Wild About Harry’s expanded to Deep Ellum in 2015, but that spot closed back in 2018.

Generations of families have made it a mainstay in the Dallas food scene, despite the more glamorous and chic places popping up around it. Alas, that may be the very thing that benched the nostalgic hotdog and custard shop.

The restaurant will be open daily through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wild About Harry's, 4527 B Travis St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through July 4.