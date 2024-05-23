 Wooden Spoon in Plano Goes Viral for its Swedish Candies | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Plano’s Little Scandinavian Grocery and Gift Shop Is Getting Flowers on Social Media

After nearly 36 years in business, Wooden Spoon has attracted social media posts with hundreds of thousands of views.
May 23, 2024
Get the lowdown on the Dala Horse.
Get the lowdown on the Dala Horse. Danielle Beller

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$390
Share this:
Wooden Spoon is an endearing little shop located near downtown Plano that’s been selling imported Scandinavian products since its founder, Gwen Workman, opened its doors over three and a half decades ago with the goal of sharing her culture with the community.

While it has maintained a quiet reputation as a mainstay in that community all this time, thanks to the Swedish candy corner of TikTok and Instagram — which, evidently, is a thing — it’s becoming even more well-known particularly for the Swedish candies it offers in bulk.

It’s certainly not been without its flowers all these years, however. In a segment on WFAA that covered Workman’s retirement in 2022, Mayor John Muns gifted her a key to the city, and before that, it was crowned “Best Kitchen Accessories” by D Magazine in both 2014 and 2015.
click to enlarge
So Good! So Easy!
Danielle Beller

Since the beginning of this year, short-form videos of the store between Instagram and TikTok have collectively garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and many fans of the shop seem to have a particular affinity for Bubs: chewy, gummy candies in flavors ranging from fruit to caramel, licorice and more from a brand called Bubs Godis (all of which happen to be vegan).
@brindisirahne If you don’t want to wait 3+ months to try Swedish candy 🙃, you’ve gotta go to the Wooden Spoon in Plano, TX. They said they have more BUBS ordered that should arrive around 4/8 #swedishcandy #swedishcandydallas #bubsdallas #wheretogetswedishcandydallas ♬ Peace Blossom Boogy - Babe Rainbow
When we stopped by, we overheard a group of shoppers telling the associates at the counter they were visiting from Las Vegas and how long they’d wanted to go there. It seems that by way of social media and its past successes (or a combination of both), word has traveled — at the very least — all that way.
@vinabobina 📍 Wooden Spoon 🥄 #swedishcandy #swedishcandyshop #planotx #dfwhiddengems #dfwfoodie #swedishtiktok ♬ Lady Love - Thee Sacred Souls

Wooden Spoon’s original location was in McKinney before Workman relocated the shop to the Forman House in 1992, which remains its location. According to Wooden Spoon’s website, the house, which is registered as a landmark as the first home built in Plano back in 1867, was headed for demolition when Workman and husband Jim Workman bought it. The renovations took years.

In 2014 — in a story that finds itself among one of the most serendipitous we’ve read — Plano Magazine reported that while looking at the property, Workman prayed for a sign as to whether the Forman House was where she ought to move the shop — before finding a Swedish toy around the back of the home.
click to enlarge
Through retirement, the original owner, Gwen Workman, continues to bake cookies for the shop.
Danielle Beller
Though she’s since retired, homemade gingersnaps (pepparkakor) and Sugar Dreams cookies (drömmar) that have been prepared with her recipes sit at the checkout counter for sale by the half-dozen. In addition to an impressive collection of cookbooks covering Scandinavian cuisine, Workman’s own book is in stock, which is titled My Cooky Journal, with the tagline “sharing a story and a cooky.”

Aside from its gift and grocery sections, there’s an art gallery upstairs and a miniature consignment shop in the back in what once might’ve been a closet or pantry that’s filled to the brim with books, vintage homewares and traditional Scandinavian clothing.
click to enlarge Holiday glogg at Wooden Spoon
It's never too soon to stock up on holiday glogg.
Danielle Beller
Shelves are stocked with Christmas sodas, glögg mixes (Swedish mulled wine), as well as cookies, teas, coffee and more, all imported from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. And if you happened to enjoy Moomin (the central character in a children's books series from Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Janssonas) as a kid, let us tell you, there’s Moomin merchandise abound in this place.
click to enlarge moomin books at Wooden Spoon.
Moomin books are also on offer at Wooden Spoon.
Danielle Beller
To our surprise, we learned that the space has been for sale for three years. One associate told us that Workman is hoping to sell both the business and building together, and while reporting on her retirement, Plano Magazine stated that she is waiting for the right buyer. It’s a quaint little spot that appears to have been a mainstay all this time, which leads us to hope that whoever gets ahold of it next is able to do it the same justice she has.
click to enlarge Swedish and Nordic cookbooks.
A complete selection of Swedish and Nordic cookbooks.
Danielle Beller
And, in a sentence we never thought we’d write, we have to thank the good people of Swedish candy TikTok, without whom we might’ve never known to stop by and take a peek. It’s worth a stop if only to grab a half-dozen of Workman's pepparkakor, bag of bubs or a Christmas soda (which we didn’t try, but sounds intriguing).
click to enlarge Christmas Soda at Wooden Spoon
Christmas Soda at Wooden Spoon
Danielle Beller
Wooden Spoon, 1617 K Ave., Plano. Open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m.  5 p.m.; Closed Sundays.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

Openings and Closings

Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

By Aaren Prody
When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

Food & Drink News

When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Petra and the Beast's New Brunch Is an Elegant and Distinct Feast

Brunch

Petra and the Beast's New Brunch Is an Elegant and Distinct Feast

By Hank Vaughn
Readers Respond: Kids vs. Dogs at Restaurants

Food & Drink News

Readers Respond: Kids vs. Dogs at Restaurants

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation