Carl Azbell, a broker at Metroplex Realty, snapped this photo of the scene downtown on Thursday as firefighters battled a blaze that started in Zenna Thai's kitchen.
Carl Azbell, a broker at Metroplex Realty, snapped this photo of the scene downtown on Thursday as firefighters battled a blaze that started in Zenna Thai's kitchen.
Zenna Thai Downtown Will Be Closed for Several Months Following Massive Fire

Beth Rankin | March 4, 2019 | 4:00am
On Thursday morning, a massive fire at the Mosaic Dallas building shut down downtown Dallas streets, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and causing DART to suspend light-rail service downtown for several hours. According to Joe Keovixay, one of the owners of Zenna Thai & Japanese — located on the first floor of the Mosaic — the fire started in Zenna's kitchen. According to reports by other news outlets, there have been no reported injuries.

"As far as we know, the fire came from the kitchen, most likely from the fryer or the wok," Keovixay says.

The damage was extensive, but Zenna is planning to rebuild, he says.

"Yes we will rebuild and (are planning to reopen) soon," he says. "We are working with our insurance team and restoration team as fast as we could. We are hoping the permit will be as smooth as possible to help speed up the repairing process. At this time, we are looking at about a two- to three-month closing."

In the meantime, Zenna has other locations in Plano, North Dallas, Mesquite and Fort Worth.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

