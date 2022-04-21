Zonk Burger Is a Hot Pink Vegan Foodie Destination in Fort Worth

With radiant pink stucco walls, rainbow-colored tiles, and a sign that reads “Zonk Burger” in bubbly red letters, this new Fort Worth eatery surely stands out from its surroundings — in more ways than one.
On top of its outlandish design choices and quirky name, Zonk Burger is also the first fast-casual eatery in Fort Worth to serve strictly vegan fare. The menu ranges from the typical loaded fries to the signature Zonk Burger. Owner Erin Hahn uses the eclectic menu as a segue to introduce her vegan lifestyle to the city of Fort Worth.
For those seeking more familiar flavors, try the seitan wings, a plant-based alternative to the notorious American comfort food. Made of wheat gluten and tofu, Zonk Burger’s wings are deep-fried and coated generously in your choice of dressing: Buffalo, barbecue or sweet and sour. With a spongy interior that rebounds to the bite, Zonk Burger’s wings provide a pretty solid alternative to the real thing. They’re served with vegan ranch and celery for some added authenticity.
Cowtown residents may find even more gratification in Zonk Burger’s main menu. Their signature burger patty is millet-based and crumbles when bitten into, reminiscent of your usual vegetable-based patty.
The crowning jewel here may just be their house-made special sauce, a creamy mayo-like dressing made from boiled chickpeas. A drizzle between tangy pickles, crunchy lettuce and soft buns pulls the Zonk burger together perfectly; it may just be the ideal mix of textures and flavors.
Those searching for the uniquely American deep-fried experience may find themselves enticed by the fried tofu sandwich. It's a play on the KFC or Chick-fil-A classics albeit lighter and healthier.
Zonk also recently added a beer-battered fried mushroom sandwich to its menu. It's smothered in a house-made vegan tartar sauce and is an unusual but addictive combination of crisp and viscid. Don’t be surprised if one bite leaves you unconsciously grabbing for a few more.
They also offer an eclectic selection of beers and natural wines. On Sundays, they host brunch with fresh-squeezed orange juice and organic pet nat prosecco with vegan biscuits and doughnuts.
Zonk Burgers, 2919 Race St. (Fort Worth) 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday - Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday