Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Zonk Burger Is a Hot Pink Vegan Foodie Destination in Fort Worth

April 21, 2022 4:00AM

This Pepto-pink spot has the typical American burger stand fare, sans the meat.
This Pepto-pink spot has the typical American burger stand fare, sans the meat. Anisha Holla
In 2019, Zonk Burger started operating out of the back of a 1994 Ford box truck, peddling vegan burgers and fries. Their goal was to create a "veggie burger joint," inspired by the classic American burger stand. They gained impressive traction in Fort Worth and late last year opened the doors of a small, albeit bright, brick-and-mortar location northeast of downtown.

With radiant pink stucco walls, rainbow-colored tiles, and a sign that reads “Zonk Burger” in bubbly red letters, this new Fort Worth eatery surely stands out from its surroundings — in more ways than one.

On top of its outlandish design choices and quirky name, Zonk Burger is also the first fast-casual eatery in Fort Worth to serve strictly vegan fare. The menu ranges from the typical loaded fries to the signature Zonk Burger. Owner Erin Hahn uses the eclectic menu as a segue to introduce her vegan lifestyle to the city of Fort Worth.
click to enlarge The patio is dog friendly too. - ANISHA HOLLA
The patio is dog friendly too.
Anisha Holla
For appetizers, start off with the pan-roasted green beans and topped with smoky mushrooms and pepper. This shareable dish holds a good balance between salty and smoked flavors: a balance rare in the vegetarian culinary world.

For those seeking more familiar flavors, try the seitan wings, a plant-based alternative to the notorious American comfort food. Made of wheat gluten and tofu, Zonk Burger’s wings are deep-fried and coated generously in your choice of dressing: Buffalo, barbecue or sweet and sour. With a spongy interior that rebounds to the bite, Zonk Burger’s wings provide a pretty solid alternative to the real thing. They’re served with vegan ranch and celery for some added authenticity.

Cowtown residents may find even more gratification in Zonk Burger’s main menu. Their signature burger patty is millet-based and crumbles when bitten into, reminiscent of your usual vegetable-based patty.

The crowning jewel here may just be their house-made special sauce, a creamy mayo-like dressing made from boiled chickpeas. A drizzle between tangy pickles, crunchy lettuce and soft buns pulls the Zonk burger together perfectly; it may just be the ideal mix of textures and flavors.

Those searching for the uniquely American deep-fried experience may find themselves enticed by the fried tofu sandwich. It's a play on the KFC or Chick-fil-A classics albeit lighter and healthier.
Zonk also recently added a beer-battered fried mushroom sandwich to its menu. It's smothered in a house-made vegan tartar sauce and is an unusual but addictive combination of crisp and viscid. Don’t be surprised if one bite leaves you unconsciously grabbing for a few more.

They also offer an eclectic selection of beers and natural wines. On Sundays, they host brunch with fresh-squeezed orange juice and organic pet nat prosecco with vegan biscuits and doughnuts.

Zonk Burgers, 2919 Race St. (Fort Worth) 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday - Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation