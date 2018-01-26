Wild Detectives Gathering Seeks a Place for Literary Community in Dallas' 2018 Cultural Plan

Authors and readers gathered at Wild Detectives on Wednesday night to advocate for the literary community's inclusion in the 2018 Dallas Cultural Plan.

David Fisher, assistant director of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs, said beer and wine likely affected the turnout Wednesday at the Wild Detectives for a discussion on the state of Dallas’ literary arts scene. The get-together is

one of many such gatherings in the last few months that are part of the city's 2018 Cultural Plan, which will determine which cultural groups and institutions receive city money.

More than 60 writers, poets, publishers and book fans packed into the homey bookstore and were split into smaller groups. The Office of Cultural Affairs, in conjunction with Lord Cultural Resources and buildingcommunityWORKSHOP, asked the groups three questions: What is good, or not good, about working in Dallas? What is missing from the local literary arts scene? What are you willing to do to make those changes happen?

The groups reconvened, and one representative from each gave an overview of the discussions they'd had.