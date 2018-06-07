6 Dallas Pride Events To Enjoy This Month

Almost 50 years after the Stonewall riots in Manhattan, the month of June continues to commemorate its lasting impact as LGBTQ Pride Month. The LGBTQ community’s ceaseless resistance against discrimination has demonstrated just what people can accomplish when they unite to fight for a cause.

In a similar fashion, numerous things can also occur when people get together and throw a party. Although Dallas doesn't officially celebrate Pride Month until September, there are still various upcoming events for people to parade their pride through town and celebrate.

Wiener Fest 2018

Saturday, June 9

The title says it all. Presented by Team Friendly DFW, an organization that focuses on helping people with HIV, this hot dog contest is all about tasting the perfect wiener. The contest has five categories: the Big Johnson, Wet Ones, Loaded Buns, Pierced Schlongs and Crowd Favorite. Setup starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the tasting by 3 p.m. and awarding the wieners around 4 p.m. There is no entry fee, meaning you can hang around the Dallas Eagle (5740 Maple Ave.) and try other wieners for free if you bring your own. As the event says, “Enter your favorite wiener offerings to be licked and swallowed by a panel of judges and the community.”

Denton Drag Queen Bingo Show

Sunday, June 10

The North Texas Drag Bingo charity organization is hosting a pride-themed bingo afternoon at Crossroads Bar (1125 E. University Drive, Denton). A $25 entry fee includes a game packet for all 10 bingo rounds, a chance to win cash and prizes, and musical and comical entertainment. Everyone is welcome, regardless of sexual orientation. Doors open at 2 p.m. for $35 VIP ticket-holders and 2:30 p.m. for general admission. Once the show starts at 3 p.m., you’ll know why the organization’s tagline reads, “This ain’t your grandma’s bingo.” That is, unless she was a part of this community.

DMA Late Night: LGBTQ Pride

Friday, June 15

What happens when you mix the arts and Pride Month? You get an LGBTQ Late Night organized by the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.). Show off your pride as you stroll through the museum and explore art made by or featuring the prideful community. Music acts for the night include the Turtle Creek Chorale, the Verdigris Ensemble and Chris Chism. Other activities involve talks on the LGBTQ scene, theatrical performances, instructional lessons on Kiki Ball and film screenings. This event is part of the larger Summer Block Party in the Dallas Arts District. Museum tickets are $10 for the public or $5 for students with valid IDs. The Summer Block Party outside the museum is free.

Waikiki Gaybingo

Saturday, June 16

Every third Saturday from January to November, the Resource Center organization hosts a Gaybingo fundraiser to help support its services. For pride month, it's putting on a bingo Kiki with a Waikiki theme at the Rose Room inside Station 4 (3911 Cedar Springs Road). Go find those Hawaiian shirts stored in the back of that closet and dress accordingly for an evening of drag and comedy, plus a chance to win $2,500. Ticket prices range from $25-$40, and a few seats are still available to reserve. The show is from 6-9 p.m., after which Station 4 will turn up the music and party with pride for the rest of the night.

A Roundtable Discussion on Black LGBTQ History

Thursday, June 21

The African American Museum of Dallas (3536 Grand Ave.) will host a two-hour conversation on the black LGBTQ community in Dallas. Candace Thompson and Byron Proutt will lead the discussion, which will include members from the community speaking about Dallas’ black LGBTQ history and sharing the experiences they’ve had being a part of it. The Dallas Way, an organization dedicated to preserving the LGBT history of Dallas, presents this event as part of its series Our Stories, Our History: This Is Us, which aims to foster underrepresented voices within the community. The free discussion starts at 7 p.m.

QueerBomb Dallas

Saturday, June 30

After street construction issues forced a date change from June 16 to June 30, the fifth annual QueerBomb is ready to march once more through the streets of Dallas with pride and style. The event will start at 7 p.m. at Main Street Garden (1902 Main St.), where things will kick off with DJ Wylie spinning tracks. At 7:45 p.m., the Big D Rally will have speakers hyping up the crowd until sunset, when the procession will take to the streets. QueerBomb is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring anything that expresses their pride, no matter how excessive or flamboyant.