The 12 Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Dallas

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese, so dress and plan accordingly.
April 12, 2024
The famous grilled cheese at Herby's is pretty simple. And amazing.
The famous grilled cheese at Herby's is pretty simple. And amazing. Theressa Velázquez
National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12) is a celebration dedicated to one of America's most beloved comfort foods. We're here for that. With jazz hands.

The simple grilled cheese gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1930s during the Great Depression as an affordable and filling meal for families. Initially a simple combination of bread, cheese and butter, the grilled cheese sandwich has since evolved into a versatile dish with countless variations for both high-profile chefs and home cooks.

Dallas restaurants are no exception in the quest to make the best damn grilled cheese ever. Here are a few local places we think are worthy of indulging in celebration of this iconic sandwich.

BIRD Bakery

7 Highland Park Village
BIRD Bakery takes the nostalgic grilled cheese up a notch by serving it on the buttery brioche bread. Just how you remember it as a child, but better. Simple yet divine. Also here: a savory spinach artichoke grilled cheese with Havarti cheese on a toasted buttery brioche bun.

The Common Table

Frisco and McKinney
At The Common Table, indulge in a roasted pork tenderloin grilled cheese. Served on sourdough with three different cheeses, it is a fan favorite, especially when dunked in marinara sauce.

Cru Wine Bar

West Village, Plano, Allen and Fort Worth
Looking for an “adult” grilled cheese? Look no further than the Tellagio and truffle oil grilled cheese at Cru Wine Bar. It's a decadent combination served with a cup of tomato soup. You’ll want to take the rest of the day off to savor it with a few glasses of vino.

The Manwich Grilled Cheese at Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
The Manwich Grilled Cheese is a childhood in one bite.
Courtesy of Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

5319 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dedicated to reimagining the perfect comfort food, Dallas Grilled Cheese Company offers a variety of options. Try the classic grilled cheese or get creative with toppings like Manwich-style sloppy Joe filling, fried bologna, mac and cheese or Cuban. Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Grilled Cheese with brisket and house made BBQ sauce.

click to enlarge lobster grilled cheese sandwich
Some people (from Boston mostly) won't even look at a lobster grilled cheese sandwich.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Dock Local

Downtown, West Village, Plano
You know you’ve achieved bliss when you sink your teeth into the lobster grilled cheese at Dock Local. Plump lobster is tossed with Sriracha and crabmeat queso and gouda cheese on sourdough bread. It’s served with house “crab” chips, but if you’re a dipper, we would suggest a cup of the lobster bisque or clam chowder.

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

1154 Peavy Rd.
Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House in East Dallas has one of our favorite burgers in the city, but don't sleep on the brisket grilled cheese.

Herby's

2109 Edgefield Ave.
Sometimes simple is best, like Jake Saenz's Famous Grilled Cheese at Herby's for just $4. Supposedly the secret is to butter both sides of the bread. Seems like a good secret to life.

The brisket jam grilled cheese at Heim Barbecue.
The brisket jam grilled cheese at Heim Barbecue.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Heim Barbecue

3310 W. Mockingbird Lane
Heim Barbecue is a favorite local spot for smoked brisket (and corn dogs on Tuesdays). Technically, the grilled cheese sandwich here is in the kid's section of the menu. Just ask nicely. It comes on buttered Texas toast with simple slices of American cheese. Be sure to ask them (nicely) to add brisket jam. No, you shut up. 

The French Onion Toasty at The Market
The French Onion Toasty marries soup and a sandwich.
The Market Local Comfort Cafe

The Market Local Comfort Café

13534 Preston Rd.
Vegetarians and kosher diners will appreciate the hearty grilled cheese at The Market Local Comfort Café, served with a side of chips and a small cup of tomato soup for dipping. There's also a French Onion Toasty made with fresh mozzarella, provolone and house French onion chutney on homemade honey oat whole wheat bread.

Norma’s Café

Various Locations
Norma's regular menu has a traditional grilled cheese, but we suggest trying the off-menu grilled mac and cheese sandwich for a unique twist. It’s the perfect compromise between mac and cheese and the classic grilled cheese.

The Porch

2912 N. Henderson Ave.
The four-grilled cheese sandwich at The Porch is a heavenly indulgence. It's made with gruyere, cheddar, American and parmesan on buttery brioche bread and your choice of side. For dipping purposes, we highly recommend the roasted tomato soup as your side.

Ruthie’s

Various Locations (Food Truck)
The food truck Ruthie’s is known for its grilled cheese masterpieces. On National Grilled Cheese Day, the truck will be at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving up traditional grilled cheese sandwiches as well as some more creative concoctions like the Italian Hippy (basil pesto sauce, grilled tomatoes and melty mozzarella on grilled sourdough) or the El Cubano (tender pulled pork, hardwood smoked sliced ham, yellow mustard, crinkle cut dill pickles and melted white cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread).
