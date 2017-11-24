Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

In his six-decade career as an actor, the late Harry Dean Stanton played memorable roles in numerous classic films such as Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather Part II, Alien, Repo Man and Pretty in Pink. This weekend, Texas Theatre hosts a Harry Dean Stanton Series as a tribute to the actor who died in September, with screenings of Paris, Texas, Lucky and Harry Dean Stanton Partly Fiction. While all are fantastic films, the 2K Janus Films restoration of Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, which screens at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, promises to look incredible. Tickets cost $10 for each screening. For a complete list of showings this weekend, visit thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.– Daniel Rodrigue

We don’t mean to put a damper on your hopes for a little R&R in the coming days, but chances are that your kids are expecting you to keep them entertained during the Thanksgiving break. Gone are the days when you could just set them outside the door in the morning with vague promises of turkey leftovers if they came back before dark. We suggest you book tickets for Disney On Ice: Reach for the Stars, showing Friday through Sunday at the Allen Event Center. Your little Disney fanatics will watch, rapt, as Anna and Elsa encourage them to “Let It Go,” Belle exhorts them to be her guest and Ariel flaps her fin to an ’80s pop montage that’s not as much of a nonsequitur as it sounds. Tickets are $33 to $83 at ticketmaster.com. Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

If you’re lacking in the holiday spirit, surrounding yourself in lights is a good way to reverse the deficiency. Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, should work in a way that no Christmas playlist can. Nestled in Lot F of Globe Life Park, Enchant surrounds a market, bars, food trucks, an ice skating pond and, yes, the man in the red suit, with three acres filled with millions of lights. Admission is $29.95 for adults or $21.95 for children, seniors and military/EMS. VIP admission is $84.95 for adults, $46.95 for kids, or $76.95 fir seniors and military/EMS. The park is open through New Year’s Eve but is closed select Mondays and Christmas Eve. Visit enchantchristmas.com. Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. – Merritt Martin

After stuffing yourself silly with turkey and all the trimmings, we know the last thing you want to do the next day is to gorge on decadent foodstuffs and holiday-themed alcohol beverages. ...What's that? That's not only what you want to do, that's what you will do if only The Rustic holds a special Black Friday brunch? Normally reserved for weekends, The Rustic's Jam + Toast brunch, a family-style smorgasbord of all things tasty and shareable, will be held this Friday. Enjoy hot chicken, smoked cheddar grits, fresh-made doughnuts and much more. Live music begins at 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $16.95 per person not including drinks. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. – Kathryn DeBruler

Saturday

Confetti Eddie has positioned himself as one of the city’s most noteworthy entertainers. Eddie is offering an intimate evening of “close up illusions, vaudeville, and speakeasy magic,” featuring him and Dallas magician Daryl Howard, at 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday. The talented Poppy Xander, who is nominated for a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Pianist/Keyboardist, will liven things up with some parlor-appropriate classic ragtime piano tunes. Eddie hosts the close-up magic show in his award-winning 50-seat theater, Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor. A ticket for a seat in the front two rows costs $30, and a general admission seat costs $20. For tickets and more information, visit the event page on Facebook. Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor, 823 S. Exposition Ave. – Daniel Rodrigue

Theatre Britain premieres Jackie Mellor-Guin’s The Three Musketeers, a panto-style performance of Alexandre Dumas’ adventure story. A family friendly, highly interactive art form, panto is a British take on storytelling that weaves song, dance, humor, audience participation and over-the-top performances into something light, refreshing and unique. Theatre Britain invites you to cheer the good guys and boo the evildoers as they bring Dumas’ political tale of sword-fighting heroes to life. Performances begin with shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and run through Dec. 30. Tickets start at $12. Find more information at theatre-britain.com. The Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Ave. in Plano. – Jonathan Patrick

It’s that time of year again when families get together to give each other gifts and enjoy some egg nog around a fireplace. The only thing that could make it more like Christmas is speeding in excess of 60 mph while you and your loved ones emit guttural screams of fear. Six Flags Over Texas is celebrating the holiday season with its annual Holiday in the Park celebration every day through Jan. 7. The theme park will be adorned with holiday decorations, and younger guests can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Every evening will start with an animated Lone Star Lights display and the Holiday Tree of Trees Light Spectacular, in which Christmas lights dance to your favorite holiday tunes. The concession stands will serve holiday treats like s’mores and Christmas-themed funnel cakes. Tickets start at $63.99, and season passes and park memberships are available at sixflags.com/overtexas. Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. in Arlington. – Danny Gallagher

In the ever-eloquent words of Donald J. Trump: "... we have to get very, very tough on cyber ..." This was said, of course, in reference to Cyber Monday, that fateful day when adults steal their employer's time to buy TVs and novelty onesies online. Instead of buying into corporate discounts, why not get out and support local business owners during Small Business Saturday? You can do just that at the Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll, which is brought to you by the same folks as the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. Help local entrepreneurs and get sloshed at the same time as you sip Champagne and make your way through local shops. Visit the website for details on how to pre-purchase your Champagne tasting glass. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2650 Main St. – Kathryn DeBruler

Seasonal beers will be put on rotation, live music will fill the air and local vendors will set up shop at Community Beer Company's Small Business Saturday. Admission to the event is free, and brewery tours — which include three pints of beer — can be purchased for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. So come out and support all those makers that can make your holiday season a little more special. Noon - 6 p.m., 1530 Inspiration Drive Suite 200. – Kathryn DeBruler

Sunday

George C. Scott, Alastair Sim, Bill Murray … you may have your favorite film version of Ebenezer Scrooge, but Dallas Theater Center is about to blow the ghost off your Christmas Carol experience. If you’ve never been privy to a live rendition of the play, Kevin Moriarty’s adaptation directed by Lee Trull is one to choose. Nestle into your seat at the Wyly Theatre as Christmases Past, Present and Future haunt the bah-humbug-iest character of them all. With a mix of flying ghosts, merry carols and dancing, this production goes beyond the expectations of live holiday theater. Performances run Tuesdays through Sundays through Dec. 28 (no performances Thursday, Dec. 12 or Christmas Day). Tickets start at $29. The DTC has noted that this production has elements that may scare the young, so it’s recommended for elementary school ages and older. Visit attpac.org. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. – Merritt Martin

Supremely talented cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for an evening of music perfectly suited to the early nightfall and solemnity of autumn. Schumann’s third and final symphony, “Rhenish,” and Prokofiev’s Sinfonia Concertante are both on the bill. “Rhenish” is an expansive, almost manically blissful statement that captures the awe and poetic grace of the composer’s storied career. Despite its secondary billing, Prokofiev’s arduous and doleful work for cello and orchestra is arguably the more exciting of the two compositions. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. – Jonathan Patrick

