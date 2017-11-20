The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Tyler, the Creator; Paul Oakenfold; Band of Heathens and More

It's Thanksgiving this week, but the music isn't taking a vacation. Prep yourself for in-laws and extended family with shows by rapper Rittz; Tyler, the Creator; or Reverend Horton Heat. After the plates are cleared Thursday, Armoury D.E. hosts a night of Canadian electronica. And Band of Heathens kicks off the weekend, with Reba McEntire, Paul Oakenfold and others following suit. Rounding out the week is a stellar lineup at RBC that features a reunited A.Dd+ with Bobby Sessions, DJ Sober and Bodega Brovas.

Rittz

With Sam Lachow, Eric Biddines, The BARNyartists and more, 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $19

Rittz is a rapper from Gwinnett County, Georgia, who released Last Call, his fourth full-length album, earlier this year. He's collaborated with Yelawolf and Tech N9ne, among others, and thanks to a musical upbringing, he began rapping at age 12. It hasn't always been easy for the up-and-coming rapper, 37, to find his foothold in the industry. Money became a serious factor in getting his music out to the masses. After late-night recording sessions, he was back up at sunrise to punch the clock at various nine-to-five service industry jobs. Tonight, though, it's his name headlining the bill at Trees. And for good reason. Diamond Victoria

The Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for more than six years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Individually, the knuckles are all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. H. Drew Blackburn

Tyler, the Creator

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St., 214-421-2021 or gilleysdallas.com, sold out

It might have taken a minute, but Tyler, The Creator has finally matured into the artist foreshadowed by his early years of raw talent. Before, energy and juvenile charm ruled his raps; now, nuance and emotive brilliance take center stage. Tyler, The Creator’s recent release, Flower Boy, beams with the rapper-producer's infamous Technicolor flair, but its subject matter — the confusion of romantic love, the cruelty of growing up — betrays an artist searching for a new voice and carving out a fascinating statement in the process. People often speak of a millennial sadness, a vague but detectable despondency that seems to burden today’s young in ways that never existed before. Fed on irony, snickering cynicism and sometimes gross candor, Tyler channels this unease and gives it a voice. It might not always be pleasant, but it’s significant and remarkable to hear. Jonathan Patrick

"Thanks For Giving" with Reverend Horton Heat

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, free with canned goods

Ah, the early '90s — a time when a Nudie suit-clad rockabilly cat out of Deep Ellum could get signed to Sub Pop with songs about steak and marijuana. If it's hard to believe it's been about 20 years since Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat had his major brush with alt-fame, it's just as hard to believe that he's still alive and kicking. This, too: He hasn't lost a step. Chris Gray

T-Day with Canadians!

with Faith Healer, Cecil Frena, W.I.T.C.H. and punktronica, Armoury, D.E., 2714 Elm St., 972-803-5151 or armouryde.com, free

Thanksgiving is a great day to lounge around and stuff our bellies with all sorts of carbs, meats and sweet dishes. But don't get too cozy on that Lazy Boy. Work off that turkey and apple pie to live music by some Canadian pop, electronic, rock and psychedelic bands. These neighbors from the North are certainly a good enough reason to leave the extended family at home and head out for a night of great music. DV

The Band of Heathens

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, Kessler Theatre, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $22

Inspired by The Band, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and others, The Austin-based Americana rock kings of Band of Heathens released their eighth album, Duende, this year, marking the band's 10th anniversary. Members of the band met during a weekly music series at the now-closed Momo's on West Sixth Street. That's the origin of Band of Heathen's first nationally recognized album — a live recording from the set at the club. A decade later, the band's seen several No. 1 hits on various Americana music charts. DV

Galantis

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $30 to $125

Swedish electronic dance music production, songwriting and DJ duo Galantis formed in 2007. Since then, it's seen major success, especially through singles "Runaway (U & I)," "Peanut Butter Jelly" and "No Money." Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw pair edgy electronic music with thoughtful songwriting. DV

Reba McEntire

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Choctaw Casino Resort, 4216 S. Highway 69/75, 800-788-2464, $98 and up

There’s something refreshing about Reba McEntire — or just plain Reba, as she bills herself these days — releasing her 27th album. She’s one of the originators of big-budget country music, frying the genre to wholesome perfection for more than 30 years. Her media presence is ubiquitous, morphing from singer to sitcom star to Broadway star, displaying a disarming warmth and optimism all the while. So it’s no surprise that Love Somebody, her ode to her divorce from television producer Narvel Blackstock, warms the blood with an assertiveness that belies any hint of a dreary breakup album. McEntire’s contemporary country style cast her as the fluorescent counterpart to Dolly Parton’s Day-Glo aesthetic. She knows how to galvanize her audience, sharing her jubilation with tangy vocal belts and jumping rhythms. Caleb Wossen

Paul Oakenfold

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., cantonhalltx.com, $36.50

A legend of electronic music, Oakenfold has been deejaying some of the most revered parties and venues in the world for more than 20 years. He's earned multiple Grammy nominations, headlined numerous outdoor festivals, and produced or remixed singles from some of the music world's biggest names. Jeff Strowe

Saturday Night Fever

With A.Dd+, Bobby Sessions, Bodega Brovas and more, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149, rbcdeepellum.com, $10/$15

This may be one of the coolest lineups we've seen in a while. After a nasty public break up early last year, Dallas-based A.Dd+ joins the bill with Bobby Sessions, Bodega Brovas and DJ Sober for a night of top-notch hip-hop hosted by DJ EZ Eddie D (of KDLTv2) and Kasaan (MadFlava). All acts are affiliated with Dallas and have flaunted their talents across the country. DV

