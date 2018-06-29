Dezi 5 Returns Home for Deep Pride Show

Dezi 5, one of Dallas' most beloved performers, is back in town this weekend. He performs Friday night during the Deep Pride show at the Ruins in Deep Ellum.

While in New York, Dezi 5 has been displaying his energetic brand of stage performance throughout the five boroughs. He released an EP aptly titled Club Kids on Thursday. The collection of songs Dezi 5 created for this project are dedicated to house music, club culture, late nights and nonstop movement on the dance floor.