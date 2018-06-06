Let's Get to Know the Rangers' Top 5 Picks In the 2018 Draft

Depending on what General Manager Jon Daniels does at the trade deadline in July, this week could be the biggest of the Rangers' season. With meaningful baseball almost certainly done in 2018 and the Rangers unlikely to contend in 2019, the kids the team has picked in the Major League Baseball draft over the last couple of days are the biggest reasons for hope available to fans this year.

Thanks to baseball's lengthy player development cycle and the fact that most players selected this year by the Rangers are teenagers, it's unlikely that any of the team's new draftees will see the big field before the Rangers move into their new, air-conditioned palace for the 2020 season. That doesn't mean that the draft isn't important right now.

After what appears to be two good drafts in a row, including this year's, Daniels and the rest of the Rangers front office have rebuilt a farm system depleted by years of midseason trades intended to bolster playoff-bound rosters.