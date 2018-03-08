Jerry Jones Reaches Agreement With NFL Over Ezekiel Elliott Legal Fees

Finally, finally, the Cowboys' long battles with the NFL over Ezekiel Elliott's 2017 domestic violence suspension and Commissioner Roger Goodell's new contract seem to be coming to an end. Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones agreed to fork over nearly $2 million in legal fees to the NFL, following a tumultuous year of conflict between the league and one of its biggest attractions.

Jones met with Goodell and the NFL's finance committee Monday to argue that he shouldn't pay because he wasn't an official party to Elliott's lawsuit and that he hadn't unduly interfered with league business as league owners negotiated Goodell's new contract last fall.

The NFL said Wednesday that it had resolved its issues with Jones.