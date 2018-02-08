 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is "The Tamer," as in lion tamer. Are you paying attention, Philip Kingston?EXPAND
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is "The Tamer," as in lion tamer. Are you paying attention, Philip Kingston?
Google Arts and Culture

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait Matcher

Stephen Young | February 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Throughout the winter, much has been made about a feature in Google's Arts and Culture app that uses an algorithm to match a user's selfie to a piece of art from around the world. The results have ranged from amusing to terrifying, but Dallas has largely been left out on the fun. Texas' privacy laws limit Google's ability to collect users' pictures, so app users in the Lone Star State don't have access to the selfie feature.

While that isn't any fun, the Observer is nothing if it isn't here to serve. We're not techno whizzes, but even we figured out that by using a free virtual private network service, we could spoof the app into thinking we weren't in Texas. We managed to run several of Dallas' finest through the magic selfie machine. Here, presented with out commentary, are the results. You feel free to comment, though.

Related Stories

1. Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

2. U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

3. Annie Clark, otherwise known as St. Vincent

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

4. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

5. Former President George W. Bush

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

6. Erykah Badu

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

7. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

8. Dallas City Council member Dwaine Caraway

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

9. Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

9. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture

10. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions

We Ran Dallas' Finest Through Google's Portrait MatcherEXPAND
Google Arts and Culture
 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >