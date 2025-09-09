 Fort Worth Chief Eddie Garcia Takes A Paycut To Return to North Texas | Dallas Observer
On The Third Stop Of His Texas Tour, Eddie Garcia Is Making Less Money

No one seems to love North Texas like Eddie Garcia, who took a big pay cut to return.
September 9, 2025
Image: The only leg up the Fort Worth Police Department had was the ability to wear a cowboy hat, but now they don't even have that.
The only leg up the Fort Worth Police Department had was the ability to wear a cowboy hat, but now they don't even have that. Mark Graham
We imagine former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is shining his shoes somewhere in the Austin area in preparation for his upcoming first day leading the Fort Worth Police Department. According to an official offer letter, the newly announced chief of Cowtown will start his new job on Sept. 22, and he’ll do it at a pay cut.

We hope the offer letter also included a $344 allowance for months' worth of Premier protein shakes, which the city of Austin was footing on Garcia’s behalf.

The city of Fort Worth is offering the new top brass $147.12 per hour, or $306,000 a year, with a $10,000 relocation allowance. It’s about $20,000 less than what he was making as an assistant city manager in Austin, which was only $1,000 more than what the city of Dallas paid him to lead the police department. As top cop in Dallas, he made $306,440.40 annually plus a $20,000 retention incentive.

In his trials for Fort Worth's top brass, Garcia said he was “born to be a police officer.” We suppose it costs to have a true passion. The city will provide Garcia with a company car, but it has not clarified whether he will also receive a department-issued stallion.

His prompt and traitorous return to the left half of North Texas after mere months in Austin felt a bit like a back-stab to many Dallasites, likely including some council members, who relished in his successful track record of lowering crime rates in Big D. But at least our cops can wear cowboy hats too now, so take that, Garcia.

Garcia’s replacement, Chief Daniel Comeaux, receives an annual salary of $310,000 plus up to $30,000 in retention and performance bonuses. Comeaux recently went on an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar on official World Cup business. But at least Garcia will have close access to Billy Bob’s Texas, and if he budgets his salary right, he may even be able to afford a few drinks at the Drover outside of happy hour times.

If Garcia is looking for his next pay cut and a circle back to Central Texas, Pflugerville is looking for a new chief. They’re paying $220,000. No hats, though.
