The Top 10 Can't-Miss Observer Videos of 2016

Storytelling comes in many forms, and we try to engage in them all. (OK, maybe not iambic pentameter.) This year, the Dallas Observer has produced excellent videos, both as standalone products or as accessories to articles. They include behind-the-scenes glimpses of events, exclusive performances by musicians and unique views of Dallas residents. Here are ten examples showing how the newspaper did multimedia in 2016; just click the headlines to watch the videos.

1) In the Sky with the Cliffhangers, 560 Feet Above Dallas

Joel Rosas and Isidro Suarez have jobs they literally want to hang on to — dangling from Dallas' Reunion Tower. They're employees of Cliffhanger Building Maintenance, the company that keeps the windows clean and the LED lights glowing on the tower's iconic sphere.

2) African Children's Choir Sings with Heart

Meet the children of the African Children's Choir as the George W. Bush Presidential Library hosts them for a performance in December.

3) RBC Brings Sunday Morning Church to the Club in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum clubs aren't typically places to go to get closer to God, but RBC has become a place for Sunday morning worship, thanks to pastor Brandon Freeman's church service. Watch the conversion — of the bar.



4) Tammi True Remembers Jack Ruby and the Texas Theatre

One of Jack Ruby's headlining burlesque performers recalls her days with the man destined to be Lee Harvey Oswald's killer.

5) Leon Bridges Comes Home

In 2014, Leon Bridges recorded his Grammy-nominated album, Coming Home, at Fort Worth recording studio Niles City Sound. He shows Daniel Driensky and Sarah Reyes around the studio in a new video for the Dallas Observer.

6) Behind the Scenes at Dark Hour Haunted House

People like to be spooked, and others like to work hard at making them that way. Here's a behind-the-scenes tour, good for any season. Don't miss the chance to watch our music and culture editor, Caroline North, get the wits scared out of her.

7) Alejandro Escovedo Performs "Heartbeat Smile"

Alejandro Escovedo performs the first single from his new album, Burn Something Beautiful, exclusively for the Dallas Observer.

8) Inside the El Centro Shooting Scene

El Centro's police chief takes reporters inside the college building where Micah Johnson met his end after murdering five Dallas police officers.

9) Mmm, Mealworms: Eating Bugs at Taste of Dallas

The Observer's food editor, Beth Rankin, forgoes the other delights at Taste of Dallas to sample bugs. Why? Because we'll do anything for a story.

10) $10,000 Paint Jobs at Other Side Customs

There’s a shop full of motorcycles in various states of assembly at the intersection of Highways 183 and 35E. The inside looks like a motorcycle graveyard of the incarnation variety where bikes are disassembled, repaired, painted and put together under a completely new skin.