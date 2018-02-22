Celebrate National Margarita Day With Stampede 66's Liquid Nitrogen Margarita

Quintessential Dallas things: margaritas, Stephan Pyles and making things a little "extra."
Put them together and get you the Modern Star Canyon Margarita at Stampede 66. Stephan Pyles' legendary Star Canyon restaurant served a version of this margarita (tequila, orange liqueur, prickly pear puree, sweet and sour), but its reinvention at his Uptown Dallas concept needed a slight upgrade.
Enter: liquid nitrogen. The Texas-heavy restaurant was one of the first to adopt the liquid nitrogen trend for this table-side cocktail. The liquid is flash-frozen, giving you a drink and a show.
Modern Star Canyon Margarita: Hornitos Silver, Patrón Citronge, prickly pear puree, sweet and sour, topped with lime foam and candied jalapeños
Stampede 66, 1717 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
