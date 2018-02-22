 


This cocktail is a drink and a show.EXPAND
This cocktail is a drink and a show.
courtesy Stampede 66

Celebrate National Margarita Day With Stampede 66's Liquid Nitrogen Margarita

Susie Oszustowicz | February 22, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Quintessential Dallas things: margaritas, Stephan Pyles and making things a little "extra."

Put them together and get you the Modern Star Canyon Margarita at Stampede 66. Stephan Pyles' legendary Star Canyon restaurant served a version of this margarita (tequila, orange liqueur, prickly pear puree, sweet and sour), but its reinvention at his Uptown Dallas concept needed a slight upgrade.

Enter: liquid nitrogen. The Texas-heavy restaurant was one of the first to adopt the liquid nitrogen trend for this table-side cocktail. The liquid is flash-frozen, giving you a drink and a show.

Modern Star Canyon Margarita: Hornitos Silver, Patrón Citronge, prickly pear puree, sweet and sour, topped with lime foam and candied jalapeños


Stampede 66, 1717 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

