Celebrate National Margarita Day With Stampede 66's Liquid Nitrogen Margarita

Quintessential Dallas things: margaritas, Stephan Pyles and making things a little "extra."

Put them together and get you the Modern Star Canyon Margarita at Stampede 66. Stephan Pyles' legendary Star Canyon restaurant served a version of this margarita (tequila, orange liqueur, prickly pear puree, sweet and sour), but its reinvention at his Uptown Dallas concept needed a slight upgrade.