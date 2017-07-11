Heads Up, Hop-Heads: Dallas Observer BrewFest 2017 Presale Starts Today

EXPAND Get ready to sample from a selection of hundreds of beers at this year's BrewFest, Sept. 9 at the Dallas Farmers Market. Kathy Tran

Beer drinkers of DFW, get ready: Presale starts today for Dallas Observer BrewFest, our seventh annual outdoor beer tasting event that, this year, will bring more than 500 beers from around the world (and North Texas in particular) to the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A $35 general admission ticket gets you access to the fest when the gates open at 7 p.m., 12 beer samples (2 ounces each, and additional tasting cards are available if you're still thirsty), entertainment, and access to food vendors, including Grub Burger Bar, Olivella’s and Tacos La Banqueta.

Spring for a $65 VIP ticket and you'll get early access to the fest at 6 p.m., along with access to the VIP area with full beer options, liquor sampling and free food by Grayson Social.

Tickets don't officially go on sale until Friday, July 14, but starting at 10 a.m. today, you can snag tickets early using the code BREWFAN. Ticket prices will increase as the event draws near, so grab tickets soon. We'll release a list of participating breweries soon.

Dallas Observer BrewFest, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl St. Tickets: $35-90.

