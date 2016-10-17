Drunk Shopping: Four Dallas Grocery Stores Where You Can Drink While You Stock Up

Yes, you can buy wine and beer at most Texas grocery stores — but what if you want to imbibe while shopping? DFW has several options. Shutterstock

Grocery shopping is the worst, especially for the sober. Playing battle-carts while jostling other harried, hangry people for the last box of Froot Loops on Sunday afternoon is a drag; the lucky ones among us skate by on a lingering brunch buzz to power through to the checkout line. Thanks be to God, then, that DFW boasts multiple markets where you can drink while you shop.

The list is neatly divided in twos: two Texas-based, high-end supermarkets and two Italo-centric, wine mecca specialty shops. Whether you prefer the fruit of the barley or the fruit of the vine, all these stores afford some reprieve from the shopping list blues. With one reasonable exception, you can pop as many tops (or corks) as you like during business hours, so whether you're a harried young professional looking to combine buying-frozen-dinner business with happy hour pleasure or an off-duty night shifter looking to quench your thirst in earlier hours of the day, you've got options.

EXPAND Both the tiny shopping carts and in-store beer and wine service can help you negotiate the crowds at Central Market. Noelle Higdon

Central Market

5750 E. Lovers Lane

10720 Preston Road #1018

320 Coit Road, Plano

1425 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

As the sole North Texas outpost of the San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B, Central Market is a magnet for newcomers transplanted from other parts of the state. It’s still a hustle to fit your provisions in those mini-carts, so Central Market has graciously opened its taps to shoppers. Current licensing prevents them from pouring from the draft lines (those are reserved for growler fills), but guests are encouraged to pick up a bottle of beer or glass of wine and take it away in a plastic cup while they quest for kale.

The beer selection is extensive, and prices range from $1.50 to $5 per brew, with wines falling between $4 and $8. You can drink alcohol during all store hours (except Sundays, when you have to wait til noon thanks to antiquated Texas blue laws), and there’s no firm cutoff limit — though we’d urge you not to find yourself blacked out in a pile of organic avocados.

EXPAND Whole Foods offers close to twenty beers on draft. You can drink it as you pick out dinner ingredients, or take a load off at the in-store bar. Lance Higdon

Whole Foods Market

2510 McKinney Ave.

2118 Abrams Road

8190 Park Lane, Suite 351

11700 Preston Road

4100 Lomo Alto Dr., Highland Park

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 1012, Addison

6741 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving (Coming soon)

1411 E. Renner Road, Richardson

2201 Preston Road, Plano

801 East Lamar Blvd., Arlington

4801 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville

105 Stacy Road, Fairview

4041 Waller Creek, Highland Village

3720 Vision Drive, Fort Worth

In contrast to Central Market, you can find Whole Foods stores all over the country, and whatever gripes you may carry about some whole-paycheck prices, they’re the other best bet for taking the edge off your grocery run. They offer a similar range of craft beer and fine wine as Central Market, but have the additional plus of carrying the license to set up a beer and wine bar right in the store.

Whole Foods has bet heavy on Texas craft beer. In addition to keeping locals like Peticolas and Texas Ale Project feature prominently on tap, they operate their own in-house brewery down in Houston, which produces beers like Hope Explorer, their American IPA. Drafts run higher than single bottle options at Central Market, generally between $5 and $9 dollars for an 11.5-ounce pour. Plan your trip right and you might luck into a freebie; last week, Revolver was pouring Third Shifts to the lucky ducks at the Addison store.

Drinks are available from 11 a.m. (noon on Sundays) until 9 p.m. (an hour before close) at most locations. Here, too, there’s no firm limit on imbibing. Just don’t overdo it.