Get a Sneak Peek at New Sylvan Thirty Cocktail Bar Jettison Tonight With Coffee Cocktails

The One-Eyed Willie Cocktail at CBD Provisions Is a Real Eye-Opener


Get a Sneak Peek at New Sylvan Thirty Cocktail Bar Jettison Tonight With Coffee Cocktails

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 11:20 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Much like Houndstooth's Sylvan Thirty space, its cozy cocktail bar looks sleek and sexy.
Courtesy of Houndstooth Coffee
Houndstooth Coffee's newest location in Sylvan Thirty has an added bonus tucked at the end of the hallway by the bathrooms: Jettison, a sleek little speakeasy that opens Friday, Oct. 21. If you can't wait until then to check it out, get a sneak peek at the new craft cocktail bar tonight, when Jettison will be serving coffee cocktails in honor of National Coffee Day. 

From 4 to 11 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Sept. 29, Jettison will be giving this gorgeous new bar a test run with a "one-off coffee-infused cocktail menu," according to Houndstooth. The bar is also hosting a series of pop-up dinners leading up to its official open date. The dinner series schedule:

Oct. 3: Interior Mexican with mezcal pairings — Francisco Terrazas of Mezcal Vago
Oct. 10: Southern French with wine pairings — Julien Eelsen of Whisk Creperie
Oct. 17: Italian with Italian amaro and wine pairings — Cody Sharp
Oct. 24: Spanish with sherry pairings — Cody Sharp

Tickets for the Oct. 3 dinner are on sale now for $60.

