Dallas Artists You Should Be Following on Instagram

Creative agency and filmmakers Exploredinary capture the best of worldwide (and local) art, like Dallas artist Drigo, whose canvases keep getting larger.

Has Instagram’s new algorithm been getting you down? Genuine content seems hard to come by these days, as advertisements and faux-influencers increasingly monopolize the feed, obscuring the photos that pertain to your true interests. But, fear not. It isn’t too late to prevent Instagram from muddling your perception of authenticity!

The app has the potential to be much more than a hollow, mindless time-suck. However, it requires a trained eye to see past the shallow end of the Instagram pool and into the deeper, richer content. The following 25 Dallas-based accounts are proving that the app is not just a means for social networking, but a tool to explore and take back one’s creativity. Instagram is, at its core, a means of self-curation, and can therefore be used as a powerful medium for creative endeavors. Through these accounts, you might find yourself transported to an alternate universe, inspired by a certain light or uplifted by innovation.

@erinlstafford

This multimedia artist combines her own whimsical work with the tidbits of a rich day-to-day. Each photo is faded in someway, evoking something bygone and begging to be viewed up close. Her style suggests that there’s more to a color, sentence or sentiment than what meets the eye.

@weekendwithwednesday

Artist Kat Freedman’s page showcases traditional tattoos, calligraphy and enamel pins, all of her design. She also creates signs for businesses around the city. Familiarize yourself with her work — you might spot one of her pieces next time you’re out and about.

@hilly_holsonback

Performance artist Hilly Holsonback’s page is one that feels distant from Instagram itself. As “Your Real Personal Influencer,” Holsonback’s subject is none other than herself. Her character echoes that of a post-naughties Cindy Sherman, and reflects on the absurdities of the “influencer” title by way of a girl named “Tan,” who lives her life trapped inside the screen (and herself?).

@dieyung__

Photographer Anayancy Gonzalez’s page feels like dipping into a swimming pool of neon and glitter. Her work — which floats between Los Angeles and Dallas — is often fixed in suburban and city scenes, and her subjects are often portrayed in something of a Petra Collins-esque feminine mysticism.

@johnpomara

Visual artist John Joseph Pomara draws from linear shapes like system-glitches to create nonlinear work, most of which is showcased on his amalgamous Instagram page. In addition to his own art, he also shares things that inspire him, such as other local artwork and his adorable family.

@ratrios

Singer and actress Rat Rios’ Instagram teems with two of the things on planet Earth that most immediately breed happiness: color and cats. In addition to sharing neat, geometric photos, Rat Rios has also taken to posting artful portraits of foster kittens in need of furrever homes.

@_sergiogarcia_

Dallas-based sculpture artist Sergio Garcia’s work has stretched beyond the Lone Star State and into the homes of celebrities such as Seth Rogen and Miley Cyrus. Some of his works could be described as extreme extremities; the lifelike hands and arms he crafts often reach out into the air so as to mesmerize — or perhaps entreat — the viewer.

@robert.anthony

Filmmaker Rob Martinez’s page serves as a look into what’s happening in one of the many pockets of local Dallas cinema. His photos showcase his work and life behind the scenes in a dark blue, orange and low-light way that feels just like Texas — at least its artsy side.

@sopopomo

Multimedia artist Dan Lam’s page is a burst of color, shape and slime-like sculptures. Although mesmerizing, the downfall of this page is that the desire to reach out and touch each piece will never be fulfilled.

@mattcliff88

If you’ve recently been to see Leon Bridges, you might recognize visual artist Matt Cliff’s work, as one of his pieces traveled around with the performer this year as a backdrop to each stage. His work, much like Bridges’, is both nostalgic and full of Southern charm.

@stemandthorn

Visual artist and photographer Jeremy Biggers’ signature is lips, portrayed in large scale. But he also has plenty of portraits of culturally significant figures. Often in vibrant color, the paintings mimic the same sharp style of his digital portraits.

@gracesydneypham

The subjects of choice for photographer Grace Sydney Pham are miniatures, often taking on some surreal form. With bright use of color and a keen eye for a good absurd take, the artist’s page is inviting to even the most unassuming Instagrammer.

@mindybyrdlegs

Artist Mindy Byrd combines her own photography and collaging skills to create a page full of color, shapes and texture. Photos often feature her professional design work, although occasionally a throwback image will be tossed into the mix, showing a glimpse into her own personal past.

@i.other

Feminine energy abounds on @i.other ‘s page. The artist’s work primarily features the female form in dissection. With a Barbara Kruger-esque use of mixed media, collage and words, the artist invites the viewer to analyze what’s being put in front of them, rather than scrolling right past.