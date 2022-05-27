The Best Memorial Day Weekend Events in DFW

Before you chug too many red, white and blue frozen margaritas this weekend, make sure you know the reason for the season. On the last Monday of each May, the United States honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military. Many Americans also consider this the “beginning of the summer” and use the three-day holiday as a time to get that Vitamin D and cheers to the new season. However you choose to celebrate this year, take this word of advice: Don’t overdo it on those sugar-loaded patriotic cocktails.
Here are the best local events to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day Weekend 2022 at Granbury Square
May 27 – May 30, 201 E. Pearl St., Ste. #b202, Granbury
If you didn’t make any out-of-town plans but still need to get away from the big city, a little trip to this small historic town about an hour outside of Dallas will scratch that itch. Admission is free and there will be three full days of activities such as a veteran’s ceremony, hot dog eating contest, street dance with Michael James Band, a patriotic pooch pageant and a variety of live music on each day. View the full schedule for the weekend at granburysquare.com.
Memorial Day Weekend at Pool Adolphus
May 27 – 30, 1321 Commerce St.
Nothing kicks off the summer season better than a rooftop pool day in downtown Dallas. At the iconic Adolphus Hotel this holiday weekend, those who buy a ResortPass for $35 a day, have a cabana reservation or are hotel guests can vibe to the live DJ Friday through Sunday and indulge in festive sips and bites while taking in some of the best views of the city.
Celebracion de Memorial Day at Club Los Rieles
May 28, 4930 Military Parkway
A three-day weekend is definitely something worth dancing about. Make your way to East Dallas to hear the popular group La Sonora Dinamita and party to their cumbia until 4 a.m. Los Rieles is typically known for being a vaquero club (aka the Mexican Red River equivalent) but it is also an LGBTQ-friendly location. Doors open at 8 p.m. and more information can be found on Rieles Dallas' Facebook page.
Klyde Warren Park’s Memorial Day Movie Marathon
May 28, 2012 Woodall Rogers Freeway
If you’re used to Texas weather, you know that anything north of mid-90s is pretty unbearable, so enjoy the beginning of the season while you can with a free outdoor movie session. This downtown park in the heart of the city is showing something that everyone can enjoy, with Raya and the Last Dragon as the first showing for families and kids-at-heart, the broody Twilight for those Robert Pattinson groupies and La La Land for the date-night/musical crowd. Visit the Klyde Warren Park website for specific movie times.
Memorial Day Tejano Fest at Traders Village
May 29, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie
Bring the whole family for a day of dancing, eating, amusement park rides and shopping during your holiday weekend. At the “biggest Tejano event in North Texas” guests will hear from six different bands featuring David Lee Garza, Los Garcia Brothers, Sonia De La Paz and more. Shows begin at 10:30 a.m. and go until 7 p.m. All concerts are free and parking is only $5. View the full lineup for the day at tradersvillage.com.
Memorial Day Weekend Market at Martin House Brewing Company
May 29, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Suite 209, Fort Worth
Maybe your typical weekend always includes some cold ones, but this weekend get your fix at this Texas-proud brewery for a pint and to shop with Wandering Roots Market, a Fort Worth artisan pop-up that showcases North Texas creatives. This market will feature food trucks, a free craft station for kiddos and live music. For the full scoop on the event, check out the Facebook event page.
2022 Dallas Memorial March
May 29-30, 3505 Maple Ave.
If you want to stick to the true meaning of Memorial Day, take some time out of your weekend and participate in this two-day event hosted by the nonprofit organization Carry the Load, whose year-round mission is to provide actionable ways to honor and remember fallen military members. Registration for this event is free and features music, inspirational speeches and more.
Memorial Day Pajama Party at Cheeky Monkey’s
May 30, 8300 Preston Road, Plano
If the start of the summer season came too soon and you weren’t prepared for all the energy your little ones wield, you might be searching for some sort of activity to let them run wild. For those such parents, this children’s soft play facility in Plano for ages 1-8 is hosting a special event on Memorial Day with dance parties, book readings, face painting and more that is certain to delight families (and hopefully tire out kids so they can take an afternoon nap.) Find information about rates and passes at cheekymonkey.us.