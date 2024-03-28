 Dallas Man Changes His Name to 'Literally Anyone Else,' Announces Presidency Campaign | Dallas Observer
Dallas Man Changes His Name to 'Literally Anyone Else,' Announces Presidential Campaign

A middle school teacher from North Richland Hills embodies his campaign slogan by changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else."
March 28, 2024
It may seem like a storyline from "Friends" (ahem, "Crap Bag"), but a North Texas schoolteacher really changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else."
Every election cycle, there’s a new headline that draws the eyes of the nation’s electorate. Now, an aspiring North Texas candidate named Literally Anybody Else is getting a lot of attention.

You read right: Literally Anybody Else. A middle school teacher in North Richland Hills changed his legal name to "Literally Anybody Else," and is throwing his hat in ring for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Else, who was previously known as Dustin Ebey, posted a picture of his Texas driver’s license to prove the official name change. The license shows his name change was made on Jan. 12.

On his campaign website, Else pushed against the candidacies of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“America should not be stuck choosing between the ‘King of Debt (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old,” Else wrote on his campaign website. “Literally Anybody Else isn’t just a person, it’s a rally cry.”

Federal Election Commission campaign records show Else filed a principal campaign committee under his name on March 15.

This campaign started gaining steam after receiving international coverage, but Else first announced his campaign on Feb. 29, in a TikTok video. He referred to the current political process as a “zero-sum game,” and said that people shouldn’t have to choose between two parties that don’t share their values.
@literallyanybodyelse #stitch with @Kat #literallyanybodyelse2024 #primaries #republican #democrat original sound - Kat | Howdy Politics
“I want to get this on the ballot,” Else said in the video. “I want to send a message to Washington saying, ‘Hey, out of 300 million people, you could have chosen better.’”

In the video, Else said his goal is to get his name on the ballot, which can be done as either an independent or a write-in candidate.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, an independent candidate must submit a petition before May 13 with signatures of 113,151 voters who didn’t vote in either political primary. In the previous presidential election, the state required only 89,693 signatures.

Write-in candidates do not need a petition and are required only to register with the state.

“I’ll admit, running for president as Literally Anybody Else is daunting,” Else said in a video on his GoFundMe page, where he's received $580 in donations. “It’s scary to put myself out there and open myself up to criticism and scrutiny. But I believe in the power of the people to make a difference.”

Alongside a link to contribute to his campaign, Else includes a list of policies that are central to his platform, including quality healthcare, housing affordability, supporting small businesses and responsibly securing borders.

Else’s campaign page also has a mailing address, and  there are plans to open a campaign headquarters in Texas soon.

“Our vision is rooted in policies that prioritize your well-being, ensuring that every community can flourish,” Else said on his website. “From breaking the cycle of recidivism to investing in infrastructure that connects us, we’re committed to rebuilding with care and advancing with courage.”
