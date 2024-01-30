A Ranking of Fictional Texas Characters by Accuracy

Hollywood loves writing characters who are from Texas, but clearly doesn’t give a hoot about accuracy. These so-called “Texans” are all defined by women with big hair and men with even bigger egos who all have rich Southern accents and a love for guns that runs almost as deep as their love for Jesus. Now that ain’t right.



Any true Texan knows there’s much more to us than what’s shown on TV and movie screens — but that doesn’t mean some stereotypes aren’t somewhat true. Here are some of the best-known fictional Texans ranked by how accurately they depict the real deal.



7. Leatherface, Texas Chain Saw Massacre It might be a bit bold to include a cannibalistic serial killer as one of the better fictional symbols of the state, but in Leatherface’s defense, he’s a true Texas legend. After all, he’s the one who put the state on the horror map. However, his treatment of out-of-towners does little to embody Texas’ well-known “Friendliest State” moniker. While Leatherface may not be the most accurate or relatable Texan, he does get points for having a moniker relating to the state’s major cattle industry — although his hides tend to be of the human variety. We’re also honestly too scared of him to not include him somewhere on this list.



6. David Wooderson, Dazed and Confused Matthew McConaughey may be considered a quintessential Texan … but his Dazed and Confused counterpart? Not so much. David Wooderson sees himself as one of Austin's nightlife kings. Turns out, he’s a 20-something dirtbag you’d find loitering around the local Whataburger trying to pick up high-school girls after their homecoming game. The furthest thing from a Southern gentleman, Wooderson is yet another Texas character who reflects poorly on the state. While he lacks any Southern tact, Wooderson earns his slightly higher rank for his authentic Texas twang and laid-back Austin attitude. But let’s be honest, the real selling point for Wooderson is the actor behind the character. And that’s alright, alright, alright with us.



5. Sue Ellen Ewing, Dallas Big hair, big oil and big money — since the ‘80s, Sue Ellen Ewing (played by Linda Gray) has been pushing some of the worst Dallas women stereotypes. While inaccurate, her less-than-convincing Texas twang and country sayings do make for a good Southern-ish soap opera. Although no members of the infamous Dallas Ewing family are perfect Texans, Sue Ellen does stand to represent one real-life state quality: Texas tough. Simply put, Sue Ellen doesn’t take any shit and puts her husband, JR, in his place when needed — which is often. She also isn’t afraid to do the same to anyone who gets in the way of her tumultuous marriage, oil company shares and schemes or even her gubernatorial campaign, depending on which season you’re on.



4. Cordell Walker, Walker, Texas Ranger Chuck Norris is the real reason you don’t mess with Texas. Another show that spotlighted Texas on the national stage, Walker, Texas Ranger takes many, many liberties when it comes to portraying some of the state’s top law enforcement. Walker, known for his supremacy in the martial arts, military interrogation tactics and CIA-level stealth is but a caricature of real-life Texas Rangers. Nonetheless, his swing-first, ask-questions-later mentality mirrors that of many Texans.



Walker is a longstanding figurehead of Texas pop culture, inaccuracies and all. He has come to represent Texas pride in one of the most fun and proudly outlandish ways. What Texan wouldn’t like the rest of the world to think we can all kick ass in a pair of loaded gun-boots? Walker may not represent the typical Texan, or any Texan for that matter, but he sure does embody many of our crime-fighting cowboy fantasies.



3. Bud Davis, Urban Cowboy John Travolta takes on the blue-collar Texan stereotype in the lovably cheesy ‘80s romance film, Urban Cowboy. Small-town cowboy Bud Davis is country through and through. From two-stepping and guzzling down Lone Stars at his favorite honky tonk, Bud helped bring country Western staples to the mainstream.



Like nearly all fictitious Texans, Bud carries a thick country accent that is often overused. However, Danny Zuko’s twang ain’t all that bad. Bud’s oil rig beginnings follow another overused formula, but is honestly sometimes preferable to the cowhand alternative. At first, Bud’s over-the-top Southernness may seem cliche, but in truth, there are still many like him here in Texas — just ask anyone who’s spent a night bull riding at Billy Bob’s.

2. Coach Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights Eric Taylor walked so Ted Lasso coud run. Friday Night Lights is arguably the most popular piece of Texas-based media, making Coach Eric Taylor one of the best-known fictional Texans anywhere. The series has its fair share of dramatized inaccuracies (how does nearly every Panthers game end in a last-second winning touchdown?), but Texas and high-school football are synonymous in any form.



Best known for his dedication to his players and strong sense of morality, Coach Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler, represents some of the best Southern sportsmen. His hard-ass image on the field and soft family man side back home mirror many contrasts of real-life high school football coaches. Coach Taylor’s love for the game runs almost as deep as his love for his boys, even in the face of a devastating state championship loss, showing that Texans with clear eyes and full hearts really can’t lose.

1. Hank Hill, King of the Hill Many North Texans know that King of the Hill is more of a documentary than an animated series, and that Hank Hill is more a Texan than many IRL residents. Many of Hill’s quirks and mannerisms hit close to home for many around Dallas. This shouldn’t be a surprise, considering he lives in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, which is essentially an amalgam of nearly every DFW suburb. All Texans have met at least one Hank in their time — a simple suburban man who loves his family, football and some fence-side drinking with his neighbors. While many of us may not be as passionate as Hank is about propane and its accessories, Texas BBQing is no joke to us either. Hank’s relaxed drawl, love for local businesses, hatred for yuppies and staunch pride for his home state make him the most accurate onscreen Texan to ever exist. It doesn’t get more Texas than Hank Hill, we tell you what.

