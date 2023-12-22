Rowlett High School Teacher Goes on a Tirade in Class and Goes Viral Online

Teachers have it rough, especially in Texas. They are underpaid, their schools are underfunded and the only people who can actually do anything about it are doing nothing about it. So if a teacher breaks under all that unnecessary pressure, it's understandable to an extent.
Meet the possible extent.
A teacher at Rowlett High School in the Garland ISD, identified by several media outlets and social media accounts as social studies teacher Dr. Joe Bradshaw, really lost his cool in his classroom and one of his students recorded part of it. The video was posted on social media, where it received thousands of shares and comments, and not everyone is siding against the teacher.
"These kids are very disrespectful nowadays and can’t go 30SEC without their phones," wrote one Instagram user over a copy of the video.
The 32-second video starts right in the middle of the teacher's tirade as he screams at one of his students, "You chose for me to bring hellfire on you!" before walking toward a desk and kicking it to the front of the classroom.
He continues to utter some unintelligible words as he storms to the front of the class, picks up the desk he kicked over and throws it up in air. It lands in front of another student's desk.
"I'm tired of being goddamn disrespected every goddamn day!" the teacher screams, followed by more unidentifiable words. "I very nicely told you what to do!"
The student he's screaming at tries to answer but the teacher screams him out some more before walking off and shouting, "Don't say anything else to me!" and "Enough is e-goddamn-nough!" just before the video ends.
Usually when these kinds of videos surface on the Internet, a heavy amount of blame and criticism is pointed at the screamer, but this time the blame seems to be split in comments sections.
"The man is completely unhinged and does not believe belong in a classroom," wrote @rosana.narvaez on Instagram. "Parents are way too permissive and they are not tough enough on these kids but this? Completely unacceptable he should be fired."
Some are coming to the defense of the teacher.
"Bro makes $45k a year to deal with rude teenagers and non-existent management," wrote @discobtchcowrl on Twitter. "I don’t blame him."
As of Thursday, Dr. Bradshaw is still employed with the Garland Independent School District. His LinkedIn page and the school's website still have him listed as a member of Rowlett High School's faculty. Garland ISD hasn't released any statements regarding the incident or the video. We've reached out to a representative of the school district for comment but didn't receive a response.