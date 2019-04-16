Alamo Drafthouse Will Offer Its Own Movie Ticket Subscription Plan This Year

Thanks to the rise of movie streaming subscription services like Netflix, movie theaters have had to step up their offerings to compete for audiences.

The Alamo Drafthouse's national chain plans to roll out its own subscription service by the end of the year to all of its theaters, which will let subscribers see an unlimited number of movies.

Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League told Business Insider that the Alamo Season Pass program has been in beta testing at some of its theaters. So far, he's pleased with the results. The season pass program attracted more than 40,000 customers on a waiting list in less than a month. Customers interested in joining the program once it lands at a nearby Drafthouse theater can sign up to get on the waiting list on the company's season pass website.

Customers in the test program can reserve seats for movies through the Alamo Drafthouse mobile app and are able to purchase tickets for themselves and a friend for standard-format 2D and 3D movies. Special Drafthouse screenings with higher ticket prices are not included in the season pass program, and customers must be enrolled in the theater's Alamo Victory rewards program, according to the program's official FAQ.

"It's working for us, and we love it," League told the website. "It's one of our biggest priorities this year, to get that rolled out."

The monthly cost of the Alamo Season Pass program may be different in some areas. League says most of the country should expect to pay a $20 per month fee for the chance to see unlimited movies, but higher population areas such as its upcoming downtown Los Angeles and Brooklyn locations could also see higher prices.

Alamo Drafthouse is the fifth company to implement a multi-ticket subscription program, alongside MoviePass, AMC, Cinemark and Sinemia, which works with Studio Movie Grill and Showcase Cinemas locations. Facebook

So far, the season pass program has been implemented in Yonkers, New York; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Littleton and Denver, Colorado. The article does not say what monthly price Dallas area residents can expect to pay for a season pass. Representatives of the DFW Drafthouse chain forwarded all requests for interviews to the company's PR agency Fons PR in Austin. Fons PR publicity director Brad Johnson says, "We’re not elaborating further for now, but will be sharing all details of the subscription plan in a future press release."

MoviePass gives customers a debit card they can use to see one standard definition movie per day at "most theaters nationwide" for $10 a month and discounts on full-price tickets and special screenings. However, access to "movie choices may be restricted due to excessive individual usage which negatively impacts system-wide capacity," according to the MoviePass website.

Sinemia offers three plans with different levels of movie access. Customers can pay $8.99 per month ($107.88 a year) to see two movies per month on different days, $9.99 per month ($119.88 a year) for one movie per day with no theater or showtime limitations or $200 a year for its "limitless" program, according to the company's website.

Cinemark Theater's Movie Club program offers one tier with a monthly $8.99 subscription fee for one free ticket reservation to a 2D movie per month that can roll over after unused months. The program also offers discounts for other tickets and concessions and waives fees for online purchases, according to the program's website.

For a fee that varies by region, AMC's A-List program offers customers who are also enrolled in its Stubs reward program three movies per week at any time and in any format including IMAX, Dolby Cinemas and RealD 3D screenings. The program also offers discounts on concessions and requires a three-month subscription commitment, according to its website FAQ.