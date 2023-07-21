The Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Walkthrough Experience Is Coming to Little Elm

The Harry Potter films may be done, but that's not going to stop a big Hollywood studio from coming up with more ways for fans to experience its worlds of wizardry.
So far, they've given us a bunch of spinoff movies, a whole theme park at Universal Studios that is basically a life-size re-creation of the Harry Potter universe and the ability to use "wizard" as a verb. And, of course, many a fight with family members over J.K. Rowling's views on transgender people.
But Harry Potter fans will be happy to know that a new walkthrough attraction called Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, which has toured the U.K. and Brussels, is on its way to Little Elm Park in Little Elm starting Oct. 28. Tickets will go on sale on the official website starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.
The attraction will take fans through the dark forest that surrounds the Hogwarts School and offer a chance to see some of the films' most iconic moments and creepiest characters up close along a lit outdoor trail.
The creators of this touring exhibition promise fans will get to see and hear some hippogriffs (a cross between an eagle and a horse), nifflers (it's kind of an upright platypus with claws for feet and hands and the bill of a duck) and a few unicorns (duh, they're unicorns).
The walkthrough experience will also have interactive photo opportunities. You'll be able to cast spells with wands that emit special neon lights illuminating the walking path so you can get photos of you and your friends engaged in some friendly wizard duels for Instagram. You'll also be able to summon wolves and create light shows with your wand, along with a few other surprises.
Of course, no visit to the dark forest is complete without running into a few spiders. No, they couldn't be butterflies instead. The animatronic creatures in the forest will move and sound just like they do on the big screen as you go deeper into the woods.
And like all great attractions, the experience ends with a visit to the gift shop, where you can pick up T-shirts, hats and other souvenirs.
The experience comes from the global Wizarding World franchise, which now encompasses all of the books and movies from the original films to the new Fantastic Beasts franchise, live experiences and who knows how many other properties from the Harry Potter universe.
This also won't be the only Harry Potter experience you can ... well, experience this year. The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center will host a live orchestral performance of the score for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban for three nights, Oct. 27–29, as part of the touring Harry Potter Film Concert Series.