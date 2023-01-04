The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Jan. 4–10

Wednesday, Jan. 4Rachel Hawkins signs The Villa at Interabang Books
Fans of page-turners will likely recognize the name Rachel Hawkins thanks to her 2021 salty Southern Gothic swerve on Jane Eyre with The Wife Upstairs. Now she’s showing up with another gothic murder romp, this time set in Italy. Like, literally showing up. With The Villa released just this week, Hawkins is hitting Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) with a discussion and signing of her latest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Find out more and order a copy on the Interabang website.
Thursday, Jan. 5
If there were ever a show to convince former theater kids to jump headfirst into improv, we’re thinking it’s the one coming at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, to Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.). Taking a prompt from the audience, the show will turn into a full-fledged musical created on the spot, with lyrics, choreography and catchy music — all of it, and some laughs, of course. Rodgers & Hammertime! An Improvised Musical Comedy is free, but RSVP via Prekindle.
Shostakovich & Korngold at the Meyerson Symphony Center
Dmitri Shostakovich was a composer playing a dangerous game: Stay true to his own style or risk death if Stalin didn’t care for his work. He was denounced twice (along with other composers) for writing music deemed too “formalistic,” among other issues. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, with James Conlon conducting and concertmaster Alexander Kerr as violin soloist, offers up Shostakovich & Korngold over three shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.). The concert features Shostakovich’s Festive Overture and Symphony No. 5 and a Korngold Concerto. Find tickets online.
Friday, Jan. 6Bowie-oke Party at Texas Theatre
Every year, the Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) celebrates David Bowie’s birthday with an event. And rightfully so, since he was easily one of the most iconic figures in music, film and fashion. This year is no different, but possibly a bit more special. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, the event kicks off with a screening of Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, the only film on Bowie’s journey that is fully sanctioned by his estate. After that, at 9:45 p.m. DJ Mr. Rid hosts an all-Bowie karaoke in the lounge. Our advice? Any Bowie fans should bring tissues or wear waterproof mascara if they haven’t seen the film, then plan to hightail it straight to the bar afterwards. For movie tickets ($12), hit up Texas Theatre online.
Shen Yun 2023 at the Winspear Opera House
Shen Yun is all about showcasing the beauty and artistry of traditional Chinese culture prior to Communism. Unfortunately, the company isn’t allowed to do that in China, but we’re so glad they continue to tour and share with us and audiences across the country their classic stories, gorgeous music and stunning choreography. Shen Yun takes the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) stage by storm this Friday through Sunday, and again next Saturday and Sunday. The showtimes vary, so check out the website for the full schedule and tickets. If these next two weekends don’t work or you need an encore, they’ll be back in February.
Saturday, Jan. 7
With Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis bringing old and new fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll out of the woodwork, the timing could not be better for a show from Kraig Parker. For almost 30 years, Parker has been paying tribute to Elvis, and he’s bringing his full-scale Las Vegas-style show — complete with band — to the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and it’s a full-on TCB experience. Tickets, $37.50 (with select meet-and-greet tickets for $50), are available online.
Funny Ha Ha with Andrew Bujalski at Texas Theatre
You really have two opportunities this weekend to commune with the Godfather of Mumblecore, Andrew Bujalski, and his work, but because 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, offers a 20th anniversary repertory screening of the critically acclaimed Funny Ha Ha (known as the first of its “genre”) in 35 mm with the director and writer, we’re putting the listing on Saturday. Plus, acclaimed director David Lowery (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story) will conduct the Q&A with Bujalski. But if Friday works better, no worries. You can catch last year’s There There with Bujalski at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and still catch Bowie-oke after. Tickets are available online, but hurry.
The Miseducation of Boys and Girls and Nascent Terrain at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 Levee St.) celebrates two artists’ first shows with the gallery this Saturday, Jan. 7, with an artist talk at 4 p.m. and a reception with artists starting at 5 p.m. The shows offer a stunning visual contrast as Brooklyn’s Abi Salami provides vivid and vibrant send-ups of cultural standards and stereotypes in The Miseducation of Boys and Girls, while Fort Worth’s Dan Jian transcends collage with charcoal, ash and dust in Nascent Terrain to capture time and its passing. Both exhibitions hang through Feb. 11. Find out more on the CWFA website.
Sunday, Jan. 8Orchestra of New Spain Epiphany Concert at St. Luke United Community Methodist Church
In its continuing effort to reach audiences in their own churches, the Orchestra of New Spain is offering free Epiphany Concerts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Philip Apostle Catholic Church (8131 Military Parkway) and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Luke United Community Methodist Church (5710 E. RL Thornton Freeway). Epiphany is celebrated as the visit of the Magi (aka, the three wise men) to the wee baby Jesus, and thus His first intro to the “public.” It’s also why some people won’t take their Christmas tree down until 12 days after Christmas. This concert offers a fun and lively mix of baroque cantatas and carols from Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba and Spain. Find out more about ONS online.
Geeks Who Drink at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
Monday, Jan. 9
In the week-ish between Christmas and Hanukkah and the New Year, we all consumed a lot of streamable entertainment, news and general pop culture by way of gabbing family members. Don’t waste it. Put it to good use, along with all that other exceptionally useful knowledge you have, like aging song lyrics, odd geography and medical conditions you’ve researched online. Monday offers two great options for Geeks Who Drink pub trivia, depending on your location. Bring your team of no more than six and start at 7 p.m. at the Londoner (14930 Midway Road, Addison) or at 8 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson (100 S. Central Expressway). It’s free to attend, but you should buy a drink or some food so you’re not an asshole. Also, sign up for the newsletter, and GWD will tip you off with a clue of some sort to a category or a question.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Every Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., BuzzBrews Kitchen Lakewood (5815 Live Oak St.) offer a stage for musicians of all skill levels to perform classical music from any time period. A professional pianist is available to sight-read accompaniment for arias or sonatas and concertos on another instrument. From symphony members to opera singers to high school students, performers range in experience but are equal in passion as they embrace the casual environment for the love of classical music. Reserve a slot in Tuesday's lineup online.
Gods & Heroes at Music Hall at Fair Park
Be one of the first to experience Paul Williams’ rock musical Gods & Heroes thanks to a staged reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Crystal Terrace of the Music Hall at Fair Park. Staged readings are such a privilege since you get to see a production really come to life. In this one, a disappeared ‘90s rocker wakes from a decades-long sleep to discover streaming, social media, his rivals all riled up and his niece in grave danger. With free admission, free parking and a cash bar, what could be more fun on a Tuesday night? Reserve your space via Eventbrite.