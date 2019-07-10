The 21 Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 10-17

Wednesday, July 10

Jeff Guinn

In the early part of the last century, automaker Henry Ford and inventor Thomas Edison traveled America together on summer road trips. Roads were bad, and car travel was in its infancy, so the two magnates had to rough it a bit, traveling cross country sustained by little more than a troupe of servants including chefs and butlers. (Buc-ee’s was still 60 years away from being born, and they had to eat something.) Author Jeff Guinn captures the story of their travels and the impact it had on boosting auto travel in his book The Vagabonds: The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison's Ten-Year Road Trip. Hear him talk about the book and the period at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane. The talk and book signing are free. Tickets for a reservation-only reception with Guinn at 6 p.m. are also available for $30, which includes a copy of the book. Call 214-523-2240. Patrick Williams

The Roomsounds

The Roomsounds may originally be from Connecticut, but they settled in Dallas a few years ago to immerse themselves in a rootsy-er, bluesy-er musical atmosphere. And after doing so, the five-piece roots rock band fit right in, hosting some of the best house shows and parties as well. Reminiscent of the rock 'n' roll of yesteryear, The Roomsounds, with their long, flowing hair and an affinity for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, embrace nostalgia but not without adding their own unique flavor to traditional Southern and roots rock music. The band's last album, 2016's sophomore release Elm St., was recorded at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Tickets are $13 at eventbrite.com. Diamond Rodrigue





Thursday, July 11

YUNG BANS

Georgia artist YUNG BANS started rapping when he was in sixth grade. Since then, he has released multiple singles, five volumes of his self-titled EP and been featured on tracks by artists like Playboi Carti and the late XXXTentacion. At the beginning of the year, BANS, whose real name is Vas Coleman, released three new singles: “ET,” “Waterslide” featuring Lil Skies, and “Fleeky.” All of BANS’ releases have turned him into a SoundCloud sensation over the years. YUNG BANS will share the Trees stage with local rappers Crit Life and Blvck London., at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Trees, 2709 Elm St. Tickets are $21-$81 at ticketfly.com. Jacob Vaughn

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has had to contend with a few obstacles on her quest to mogul-dom: She’s been fired from jobs; had to fight to be treated equally in male-dominated financial, retail and entertainment circles; and rebuilt her brand in the aftermath of a securities fraud conviction and subsequent prison sentence. And then in May, she came face to face with one of the most formidable obstacles of them all: Texas weather. A previously scheduled “A Conversation with Martha Stewart” at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St., was canceled as severe storms in North Texas (including tornadoes) prevented the domestic doyenne’s flight from making its destination. But in true Martha fashion, she simply took it in stride and made it work. She’ll be here, cool as a cucumber, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, for a do-over. Find out why it’s impossible to keep this cultural icon down for long during a fascinating Q&A with Fox4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello. Tickets are $29.50 to $69.50 at attpac.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Don’t feel sad thinking that all the creature-catching activity died out last summer, as Pokemon Go slowly fizzled down to die-hards and Ash himself. There’s plenty of curious creatures in the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app. It turns phones into wands for an AR experience out and about at places like … the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, experience Gaming in the Garden. Discover magical realms, find clues and more surrounded by the beautiful flora and fauna just off White Rock Lake. Attendees will get how-to training by expert Megan Proska, free parking and “wand-erful” food and drink options for purchase. Family-friendly costumes are welcome (no masks, please) and there are phone-charging stations for when wands need a boost. Pro-tip: Download the app before you arrive. Participation is just $10 ($5 for members). Reserve spots at dallasarboretum.org/hp-wizards. Merritt Martin

Friday, July 12

Festival of Independent Theatres

Eight independent theater companies, each presenting one-acts, several longtime artists and a few newcomers, plus a couple of singing divas (Jodi Crawford Wright and Kathryn Taylor Rose), make the lineup for the 21st annual Festival of Independent Theatres at the Bath House Cultural Center, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets for individual shows (oh, just plump for the all-fest pass) through Aug. 3 are available at the venue, 521 E. Lawther Drive, on the afternoon or evening of the shows. For info call 800-617-6904 or go to FestivalofIndependentTheatres.org. Award-winning playwright and actor Matt Lyle and actor-wife Kim mark a return to the FIT stage with the two-hander Nerve by Adam Szymkowicz for their Bootstraps Comedy Theater. Audacity Theatre Lab's Brad McEntire presents his new one, The Beast of Hyperborea. Local playwright Cameron Casey's Dirty Dirty Night Squirrel is Imprint Theatreworks' choice. Sponsors besides the Bath House are the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and Texas Commission on the Arts. Reba Liner



Jacob Metcalf

Three years after releasing his critically acclaimed 2016 debut album Fjord, local singer-songwriter Jacob Metcalf put out a new two-song release called Strawberry Summer last Friday. In the two songs, the title track and “Run the Other Way,” Metcalf maintains the folky sound of Fjord, leaving behind traces of the debut album. His show at the Meyerson Symphony Center is part of the venue’s Arts District Showcase. A second album called Monitors is in the works and is slated for release in the summer of 2020. The show starts at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Entrance is free. Jacob Vaughn

Marlon Wayans

What is it about being a Wayans family member that makes them funny? DNA? Is it decades of experience producing stand-ups, comedy shows and movies? Figure it out for yourself when Marlon Wayans comes to the Addison Improv for a string of live comedy shows at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12; 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13; and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Wayans has acted, directed, written, starred in, produced and possibly even catered some of the biggest TV and movies, with shows like In Living Color and The Wayans Brothers, starring him and his brother Shawn, and movies such as White Chicks, Requiem for a Dream and the first two Scary Movie parody films directed by his other brother Keenan Ivory Wayans. He performed in the hit comedy special for Netflix in 2018 called "Woke-ish" and will star in the upcoming Netflix film Sextuplets premiering this August. The Addison Improv is at 1350 Belt Line Road. Tickets are $40-$50 and can be purchased online at improvaddison.com. 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20-$25 at eventbrite.com.

The Posies

Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow of the Washington-based band The Posies wrapped up the band's 30th anniversary tour last year but decided to get back on the road again, this time as a duo. You'll remember The Posies's 1993 seminal power pop album Frosting on the Beater, with radio favorites "Dream All Day," "Solar Sister" and "Flavor of the Month." Embracing a new wave of power pop that re-emerged in the '90s, The Posies were inspired by front-runners of the genre such as The Beatles, The Who, the Beach Boys and more (Ringo Starr even covered their 1990 single "Golden Blunders" for his album Time Takes Time) but crafted it for an alternative rock audience. The band's last album, Solid States, was released in 2016. Opening for The Posies at Andy's Bar on Friday night is the immensely talented singer-songwriter, and Denton darling, Daniel Markham. 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20-$25 at eventbrite.com. Diamond Rodrigue

EXPAND Christopher Titus Evan Agostini

Christopher Titus

Comedian Christopher Titus has turned his most bizarre and tragic personal stories about his childhood, dating and marriage into hilarious comedy specials, albums and even his own self-titled, highly acclaimed sitcom. His alcoholic father once kidnapped him from his grandparents after his mother went into a mental institution. (She later shot and killed her second husband, beat a murder charge and took her own life sometime later.) He once got drunk and fell in a bonfire. So when you hear his latest show is called “Stories I Shouldn't Tell,” you're probably wondering, "Wait … there's more?" Titus will perform his newest comedy show for one night only at 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. For tickets visit eventbrite.com. Danny Gallagher

New Bohemians

After the release of the Edie Brickell-led New Bohemians’ latest album Rocket last October, the Oak Cliff-born singer-songwriter has said that she hoped the reunion would spark a new beginning for the band. Though that doesn’t mean that the Bohemians are above playing art shows in Dallas. On the night in question, the New Bohemians will put on their jam band shoes and play without their on-again-off-again leader, as they gear up for festival appearances later this year. Don’t let Brickell’s absence dissuade you however, as the band behind classics like “Circle” and “What I Want” are no strangers to live improvisation after more than 30 years together. Joining them will be Mahagonie, a freshly formed local jam trio who’ve played just a handful of shows since their Facebook page went up in March. But one look at their live performance of the original song “Feeling Weird” is all one needs to know that they’re worth seeing live. The show takes place on 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $15-$20 at prekindle.com. Nicholas Bostick

Henry The Archer

The alt-rock, post-punk, indie band hailing from Fort Worth, Henry The Archer, is getting ready to release a new single along with a music video. They even had an open call for extras last week looking for people ready to rock while wearing their funkiest attire. But before they can put out their new material, they’ve got a show to play at Armoury D.E. Most recently, the band was voted Best Musical Group by Fort Worth Magazine, and their frontman Richard Hennessy, aka “Henry,” was named Best Male Vocalist in 2017 by the Dallas Observer. The band’s new material is sure to make a splash when it’s released. They will share the stage with local band Crooked Bones and California band Astro Motel. The show is at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St. Admission is free. Jacob Vaughn

EXPAND Weatherford is calling: The peaches are ready. BONDART

Saturday, July 13

Parker County Peach Festival

Why would anyone schedule an outdoor festival in Texas in mid-July? What could possibly draw people ... wait, it's about peaches? Grab us a towel and a hand-fan, because the Parker County Peach Festival is all about the delicious fruit that is reason enough to defy the heat. Don't believe us? This is the county's 35th annual peach festival, and last year more than 60,000 people attended, so obviously there are plenty enough peach fans to make it work. Or maybe the crowds come out to Weatherford for the Peach Pedal Bike Ride, the two stages of live music, the domino tournament or the hundreds of vendors and craft booths lining the streets of old downtown Weatherford. Nah. It's probably the peaches. The one-day fuzzy fest takes place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $5 for adults and nothing for children 12 and younger. Find a complete schedule, maps and parking information at parkercountypeachfestival.org. Patrick Williams

The Chats

The Australian punk band, most known for its music video and song “SMOKO,” is playing a sold-out show at Three Links. On the bill with them are local favorites LOAFERS and Upsetting, along with Arizona band Playboy Manbaby. For the rest of July, The Chats will be touring North America and head back overseas to start their European tour in Germany. This Aussie band of misfits are sure to put on a show. It starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Jacob Vaughn

Three Redneck Tenors

Described as "Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall,” America’s Got Talent finalists The 3 Redneck Tenors combine small-town humor with the pedigree of classically trained veteran musicians. With music written by Matthew Lord and arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, the trio performs an array of styles ranging from gospel, country and pop to Broadway and classical. This performance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, at Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St., Grand Prairie. Tickets start at $25. More info at uptowntheatergp.com. Jonathan Patrick

Casey Chapman-Ross: True To Form

Austin-based photojournalist and die-hard Democrat Casey Chapman-Ross will be signing copies of her book True To Form: A Heartfelt Collection From Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate Campaign, a collection of anecdotes and photos of political rock star and skater boi Beto O’ Rourke — and of the many volunteers and supporters found along the campaign trail — as she followed his race for the Senate. The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road. For more information visit interabangbooks.com. Eva Raggio

Sunday, July 14

Basically Beethoven Festival: The Great Outdoors

To enliven the traditionally quiet summer classical music calendar, each July the Fine Arts Chamber Players host free concerts featuring local ensembles and talents. Case in point, Basically Beethoven Festival: The Great Outdoors. This program showcases the SMU Institute for Young Pianists Concerto Competition winner; a performance of “Piano Four Hands,” a piece that sees two pianists share a single instrument; and classics by Debussy, Beethoven, Mussorgsky and more. The concert is first-come, first-served and it’s not unheard of for this series to fill up, so plan to arrive early. This event starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. This concert is free and family-friendly. Find more info at fineartschamberplayers.org. Jonathan Patrick



They look pretty French to us. Melissa Hennings

Bastille on Bishop

The Bishop Arts District will again celebrate Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the day Parisians stormed the Bastille, a notorious military prison, in 1789 to steal gunpowder — and behead the prison's governor when he refused to hand it over. The event helped sparked the revolution that would lead to The Terror, Napoleonic tyranny across much of Europe and decades of war before the monarchy eventually briefly returned. Oh, wait. This is about the version with the PR spin that came later. OK, the mobs stormed the Bastille for "liberté, égalité and fraternité" — not for ammo needed to get bread to fill their hungry bellies — and freed all seven (!) of the remaining prisoners. Keep that happier thought in mind as you don a beret and walk about Bishop Arts, 408 N. Bishop Ave., sipping wine and munching treats from street vendors and enjoy the usual festival stuff: face paint, music, street performers, etc. Since this is Bastille Day, there will also be plenty of wine, but only for those who purchase a special glass for the otherwise free fest. Tickets cost $25 plus fees at prekindle.com and get holders an official wine glass and two tokens good for food and drink. It begins at 5 p.m. Visit gooakcliff.org/bastille. Patrick Williams

Khalid

Back in April, five of 21-year-old El Paso resident Khalid's songs occupied the top spots on Billboard's charts. "Better," "Talk" and "My Bad" took spots 1 through 3, while "Saturday Nights," a collaboration with country singer Kane Brown, and "Outta My Head," featuring John Mayer, took spots 4 and 5. This was the first time in history that one artist held all five spots, a feat that would be astronomical for most artists, but just another week at the office for the meteoric soul crooner. His debut album American Teen brought forth a slew of Grammy nominations in 2017. His follow-up, Free Spirit, launched the string of continued hits, and now he's touring arenas and stadiums around the globe. And, in addition to the accolades, he's allegedly one of music's nicest guys, quick with a smile, generous with a hug and devoted to his fans like few others on the scene. Maybe catch a wink or two if you can get close enough to the stage Sunday night at American Airlines Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at American Airlines Center. Tickets are $39-$99 at ticketmaster.com. Jeff Strowe

Monday, July 15

Rebel Without a Cause

The American Film Institute considers Rebel Without a Cause one of the top 75 American films. It was certainly influential. The movie starring James Dean as a troubled delinquent introduced a whole new genre to film: the angsty, whiny, teen coming-of-age story. So ... thanks, James Dean? Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo also star. Catch it at the Angelika Film Center in Plano, 7205 Bishop Road, at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $10.50. Patrick Williams

A scene from the 2016 edition of Miss Gay Texas America Miked Brooks

Tuesday, July 16

Miss Gay Texas America

The drag pageant competition Miss Gay Texas America has been ongoing since the mid-'70s. Fiercely fabulous contestants who’ve won 30 prior state and regional pageants in hopes of moving on to the chance of being crowned Miss Gay America, will be judged on talent, onstage interviews, presentation and evening gowns. The preliminary night (of a total of four) has a $10 cover and takes place at 10 p.m. at The Rose Room, 1911 Cedar Springs Road. For other times and cover information visit missgaytexasamerica.com. Eva Raggio