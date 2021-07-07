Best Things To Do in Dallas July 7-13

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Wednesday, July 7



Deep Ellum Brewing Co.’s Music Bingo Wednesdays

If you shush your friends when an obscure song comes on at the bar just to impress them with your knowledge about who the artist is, when it came out, its track number and the inspiration behind it, you probably annoy your friends. But there is an appropriate place for you to take that knowledge: Music Bingo at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. (2823 St. Louis St.) on Wednesday nights. You’ll get to hear a snippet of a song and guess the title or band and mark it on your Bingo card. Music Bingo Wednesdays runs from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 7.

Dallas Theater Center presents Working: A Musical

It’s easy to take for granted the essential workers who make life as we know it possible on a daily basis. We’re talking about the truck drivers who make sure packages make it in one-to-two business days; the bartenders who give up their Friday and Saturday nights to serve others; the teachers who literally kept the thread of American education from unraveling during a pandemic the past year and a half. And so many more. These folks deserve more than just a musical in their honor, but it’s certainly a good place to start. And that’s exactly what Working: A Musical is all about — uplifting the essential worker who sacrifices so much for so many others. Catch it now through Sunday, July 18, at Annette Strauss Square (2389 Flora St.). Shows start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50-$65 at dallastheatercenter.org.

Thursday, July 8



DMA Arts & Letters Live: Kevin Kwan (Virtual event)

It’s estimated that the average full-time novelist earns less than $50,000 a year. So, how is it that some novel writers land big, cushy movie deals that earn them worldwide fame and fortune? Find out when the DMA presents Arts & Letters Live: Kevin Kwan. You know him as the writer of the bestselling book Crazy Rich Asians, which was eventually turned into a cinematic hit. Here’s the best part: You don’t have to go anywhere to catch all the fun. Just head to dma.org and grab a ticket for $10-$12 for the virtual talk, or $27-$29 for the talk plus a signed copy of his new book, Sex and Vanity.

Friday, July 9



Improv Addison presents Jeff Ross

We don’t know if comedy roasts are an act of love or hate, but “Roast Master” Jeff Ross is good at them, and he once quipped at The Roast of Donald Trump: “We both fantasize about his daughter.” We don’t know if that sentiment is fact or fiction, but one thing’s for sure: Ross says out loud the things we’re thinking. You can see him live at Improv Addison (4980 Belt Line Road) Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11. Shows start at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. and tickets, available at improvtx.com, start at $80.

Hyena's presents Helen Hong

If you’ve ever spent your Saturday mornings listening to NPR, you’ve likely heard the weekly current events quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! — which means you’ve already heard comedian Helen Hong’s witty quips and commentary on the news of the day. Hong is a regular on the show and a recurring character on HBO's Silicon Valley, CBS' The Unicorn, a former guest star on Parks and Recreation and more. She’ll perform at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) for two nights this week, at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10. Tickets are $15-$20 at hyenascomedynightclub.com.

Ride in some beautiful balloons at the Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest in Canton on Friday. Mike Mezeul II

Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest

Up, up and away: the Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest in Canton is back this year. Enjoy family-friendly fun with pony rides, food trucks, art booths, bounce houses, an antique car show, a 5K glow in the dark run and, of course, lots of colorful hot air balloons. Watch the ballooning competition or reserve a spot to take a ride yourself. If heading off into the sky sounds a little too adventurous, though, the festival also offers tethered rides. It all starts at 7 a.m., Friday, July 9 at the First Monday Grounds (800 1st Monday Lane, Canton). Go to balloonfestcanton.com for a full list of ticket prices and events.

Dallas Cabaret Festival

Cabaret is an American treasure, an art form combining music, theater, comedy, dance and performance art in an atmosphere much less stuffy than traditional theater productions and a little more glamorous. The Dallas Cabaret Festival offers a two-night event and a variety of music — from jazz to opera to country and more — and light refreshments. The festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the Sammons Center for the Arts (3630 Harry Hines Blvd.) Tickets, capped at 50 spots per night due to the venue enforcing half capacity, are $25-$40.

Saturday, July 10



The Boho Market Art Showcase

The year’s first Boho Market Art Showcase happens this week and offers live music, interactive and handcrafted art, food and drinks. If you can stand the heat, head to Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway) at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, for this free event.

The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is back this weekend, so get outdoors and buy local. Melissa Hennings

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market

Each Saturday, the Deep Ellum Outdoor Market features over 40 local artists and crafters in an effort to promote small businesses in our community. The event also hosts live music and performance art. The market is held on the 100 block of North Crowdus Street surrounded by several bars, restaurants and shops. Go to the event’s Facebook page for a complete list of this year’s dates.

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Dallas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

Catch an intimate performance by a Dallas Symphony Orchestra string quartet presented by Dallas Summer Musicals this week. The concert, fun for serious audiophiles and casual listeners alike, includes a variety of arrangements from Bach and Mozart to Star Wars selections by John Williams and will finish with a patriotic number by “The March King” John Philip Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever" at Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave.). Downbeat is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10. Tickets start at $15 at dallassummermusicals.org.

PriMadonna

There’s something special about tribute bands. They dedicate their time and talent to bring the magic of big-time artists and bands to those who will never be able to fork out a couple hundred bucks for a couple of hours of arena-sized fun. And if you’re a fan of Madonna, that could be even pricier. Luckily, PriMadonna, Dallas’ popular Madonna tribute band, can bring the experience to you for a much more reasonable price, in a more intimate venue and with almost the same amount of magic as the Material Girl herself. Catch their show at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Ave.). Tickets are $20-$26 at prekindle.com.

EXPAND Dallas Summer Musicals presents an intimate concert with the DSO string quartet this week. Sylvia Elzafon

Tuesday, July 13



Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Madeleine Peyroux

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux as part of its Jazz at the Symphony Center series at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Peyroux sang old jazz numbers on the streets of Paris in what’s known as the Latin Quarter as a teenager (if only we were all that cool) before finding mainstream success with her album Careless Love in 2004. Tickets to the performance, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, are $50 to $110 at dallassymphony.org.