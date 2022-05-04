The Best Things To Do In Dallas, May 4-10

Wednesday, May 4Discover Runway Dreams: Reflections at On the Levee
The Junior Players runway fashion show has returned. We love this performance with a purpose, and this year the JP are really kicking it in for a cause. The show, as usual, offers talent from 5 to 18 and provides amplification for the voices of the underserved and underrepresented, but something about this year feels especially exciting and hopeful. Discover Runway Dreams: Reflections is directed by Kristin Colaneri, and while it focuses on past inequities and the opportunities we have now, it also celebrates how differences can really affect the future in an amazing way. The show includes eco-friendly and sustainable work by three BIPOC designers that are based on talks they have with the Junior Players participants and their own experiences. Experience the live event 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at On the Levee (1108 Quaker St.) for $15 general admission or $75 for a table of four. A virtual event will also take place Friday, May 6. Find out more and purchase tickets online.
Thursday, May 5Cinco De Mayo celebration at AT&T Discovery District
There are all sorts of different Cinco de Mayo events you could find yourself diving into, but we’re going to the one with mariachis and the folklórico dancers of Ballet Hispanic of the Arts. Fabulous music and supporting an awesome dance school seems a fine way to spend 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5. And we can even do it right after work since it’s at the AT&T Discovery District (208 S. Akard St.). Piñata Protest continues the celebration with some Tex-Mex punk in the Jaxon Beer Garden. Find out all the details on Facebook.
We think we know Mean Girls, but many of us only know the insta-classic movie. Broadway Dallas is bringing the hit musical from Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin and Casey Nicholaw to the Music Hall at Fair Park. Don’t worry. The burn book, the pink, the Regina George of it all — it’s all still right there in musical form. And Cady Heron is going to do her best to deal with it as the new girl in town. Shows run through May 15, so find out which showtime suits you. We think 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, is grool. Get info and tickets online.
Friday, May 6
After the last two years, we’re all fantasizing about an Enchanted April story of our own. Hell, just traveling to a gorgeous and quiet Italian villa seems great, even if we’re going to fight with our fellow lodgers. But MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is giving us the vacation vibes from the stage, along with the (spoiler alert) soul-searching, romance-finding and forever-friendship vibes Enchanted April provides. Make your reservations now for the escape with shows starting 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, through May 21. Tickets are $22-$29, available online.
BenDeLaCreme is... Ready To Be Committed at Texas Theatre
She’s an icon. She’s a queen (drag or not). She’s a RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star. She’s BenDeLaCreme and she’s ready to floor you with her latest cabaret show and declaration: She’s ready to be a bride?! Say you’re not settling down, DeLa! We don’t know if we can handle the idea, but we are totally ready to hear the stories of dating apps, wedding planning and all sorts of … um, engagements. Get to the Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, for doors because the show starts at 8. Tickets are $45, balcony seats are $64 and VIP meet and greet tickets (with seating in the first section, first come, first served) are $120, all available online.
Wait a freakin’ minute. Who said this guy was qualified to perform the music of the two piano men? Well, before you get all upset, there’s this: Michael Cavanaugh was nominated for the 2002 Tony Award for Best Actor Featured Role in a Musical for Movin’ Out, so we’re pretty sure when it comes to Billy Joel, “[He’s] Got A Way.” (Joel handpicked him to help create the musical story of his life.) And we’ll trust him with John's catalog, since the two icons have played face to face for years and we champion him as an ultimate fan. Cavanaugh performs one night only 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). Tickets are $37-$49, available online.
Saturday, May 7Derby Day at Mata Hari House
It’s Derby Day, y’all! And for one day we Texas folk can put on different large hats and talk about horses in a slightly different way. A Kentucky-er way. Whatever way it is, it’s cool and fun and the Mata Hari House (1444 Oak Lawn Ave.) is hosting a ticketed social and watch party just for the fanciness 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Don’t have a hat? Don’t worry: AB.LINO Hats will be onsite so you can design your own. Enjoy a Texas Rate & Tasting of local whiskey along with tasty bites, various shopping vendors and ‘Gram-worthy photo ops. Dress is “Derby Day Fashion” and tickets start at $30, available online.
Texas Ballet Theater presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Winspear
Before we even get into the show itself, let’s all take a moment to stand up and clap for Texas Ballet Theater’s Carolyn Judson, who retires after 19 seasons with the company after performing in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Her final Dallas performance will be 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, but she will have Fort Worth performances later in the month. The ballet is all forest mischief and enchanted romance and it runs Friday through Sunday at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets start at $20, available online.
Sunday, May 8
Mom deserves quality time with you, right? And sometimes that means activities that give you things to talk about so there’s no awkward silence. Thank you, TK’s (14854 Montfort Drive, Addison). They’re not just doing a Mother’s Day Brunch, they’re giving you all the opportunities to win from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8. There’s a freaking eyelash bar. There’s brunch with stuffed French toast, short-rib Benedict and a lot of other decadent stuff (already a win). They’ve got live music from Jack Mason and then an all-women comedy show at 3 p.m. VIP ticketholders even get access to a mixology class, which will be better once Mom’s already shithouse on bubbly so you can laugh at her. We didn’t say that. We’re nice and loving. General admission is $48 and VIP is $65. Get reservations ASAP online.
Mamma Mia! Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars/Lake Highlands/Richardson
Feeling more like brunch, but maybe the kind you can enjoy in the dark with Meryl Streep and Colin Firth? Got it. No problem. We feel that way too sometimes. The first step is getting out of bed and getting to your selected Alamo Drafthouse (Cedars, Lake Highlands or Richardson) for the Mamma Mia! Brunch event at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, May 8. You can take in the 2008 ABBA musical with no one judging you for eating all three cookies in the order. Or, go ahead and take your kid or mom, it’s up to you. Speaking of who to take, snag your tickets online quickly. Alamo does brunch right, even if Pierce Brosnan isn’t your typical pop singer.
Monday, May 9Alton Brown at Williams-Sonoma NorthPark
We’ve seen Alton Brown on so many food shows over the decades we just assume we know each other. So, it’ll be a little weird to show up to Williams-Sonoma NorthPark at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, for his book signing and have him not recognize us. It’s fine. We get it. TV works one way. He’s a busy guy. And he’s celebrating the release of Good Eats 4: The Final Years, which contains 145 recipes and food facts, of course. The $44 ticket includes a signed copy of the book, hurry and get yours online. And Alton, you totally know us. Remember that time we tried your egg nog recipe?
Tuesday, May 10
Waitress is the must-see musical with a sweet tooth. Jenna is the beloved pie creator who is looking for any way out of her small town and small relationship, and a baking contest could show her the way. Will she take it? Dine in on heartfelt performances and score by Sara Bareilles, all of which are based on the beloved 2007 movie of the same name written by the late Adrienne Shelly. It opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Winspear (2403 Flora St.) and runs through Sunday, May 15. Tickets start at $25, available online.