The Best Things To Do in Dallas May 5 – May 13

Wednesday, May 5

Still stumped for

? Head over to East Oak St. businesses East Side, Miss Angeline’s and Oak St. Drafthouse. East Side will have food trucks and drinks to make sure the celebration is done right. Also, 5% of sales will be donated to Guys/Girls Operating as Leaders, a kids’

program in Denton.

The event starts at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at East Side, 117 East Oak St., Denton. Attendance is free.

Friday, May 7

This Friday, the Ratt Packs of Comedy will be performing at Hyena’s Comedy in Fort Worth for the Love2Laugh Comedy Show. Comedian Jazz Tate will guest host the show, where seating is limited. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Hyena’s Comedy Night Club, 425 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $20-$25 on

ArtCultivation

ArtCultivation is a collection of performance art from dance to spoken word and everything in between. This upcoming event in the series features performances from resident artists Allegre Ballet Folklorico and Poppy Xander. Guest artists Sofia Torres and Marla Acevedo will also perform with contemporary dance and musical theater, respectively. Refreshments will be available and seating is limited, so make sure to reserve a table for either four, three or two. The event starts at 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at 723 Fort Worth Ave., West Dallas. Tickets are $30-$75 at artstillery.org.

Saturday, May 8

Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck and Music Festival

This will be Frisco’s ninth annual StrEATS Festival featuring a little something for the whole family: gourmet food, craft beer and wine gardens, live music and fun things for the kids. The free outdoor event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at The Rail District, 4th and Elm Streets, Frisco.

Family Magic and Comedy Show

Now you see it, now you don’t. Magic and jokes come together as one experience in this family magic and comedy show. It’s complete with sleight of hand tricks, juggling, illusions and audience participation. This daytime event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Arlington Improv, 309 Curtis Mathes Way #147. Tickets are $20-$60 on ticketweb.

EXPAND Get your mom what she really wants this Mother's Day: wine! The Mother’s Day Eve Extravaganza this Saturday inscludes music by Shelley Carroll. Thomas Barwick/Getty

Mother’s Day Eve Extravaganza

Treat your mom extra special this Mother’s Day with wine, a gallery open house, live jazz and painting. More than 12 artists will paint live for guests and work will be displayed in the showrooms. The open house schedule has three dates: 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, Saturday, May 8 and Monday, May 10. The event includes music by jazz greats Shelley Carroll, Jonathan Fisher and Andrew Griffith. The free event is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the World Trade Center Artistic Transfer Showroom, 2050 North Stemmons Freeway, Suite 555. For more information, visit eventbrite.

Sunday, May 9

Everyone likes crafts, but especially moms. After treating her to brunch or lunch, have some bonding time with an evening craft time. This Mother’s Day craft class will involve making four alcohol ink coasters. The event will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at BREWED LTD, 111 West Davis St., #170. Tickets are $25 on

