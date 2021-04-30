The Best Events in North Texas to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Whether it’s Mexico's cultural history, song and dance or peppery cuisine, there’s lots to revel about during Cinco de Mayo 2021. As North Texas readies to ring in Cinco de Mayo, we’ve found a few festive venues that’ll join the celebration, offering everything from vibrant dancers to a heated boxing match with prize fighters, zesty flavors and belly laughs.

May 1

Fiesta Frenzy

Bailey Lake Trail

250 W. Hidden Creek Parkway, Burleson

Holy guacamole! Starting at 8 a.m. on May 1 there’ll be a Fiesta Frenzy at Bailey Lake Trail in Burleson. Signup is available online for 5K, 10K and 1-mile runs. The Cinco de Mayo themed event includes chip-timing, free photos, a custom medal and cool swag like a T-shit that reads “I’m into fitness … fit’ness whole taco in my mouth.” Amen.

May 1 through May 5

Cinco de Statler

1914 Commerce St.

Those wanting to get the party started right away can swagger into the 12,000-square-foot Statler Ballroom on May 1 for a night of “in-your-face, Texas-style, pro wrestling” 7–10 p.m during Cinco de Mayhem.

Other festival highlights include mini-donkey photo ops, a decked-out Texas-sized donkey piñata and rotating mariachis. There’ll be plenty of food and drink specials available as well during Cinco de Statler, whose grand finale happens May 5.

May 2

Cinco de Mayo @ Traders Village

2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie

Traders Village will offer a kid-friendly Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday, May 2. The festival will include live music with an all-day ride wristband that can be purchased for $13.99. Admission to the fiesta is free but parking at the outdoor shopping venue costs $5.

May 5



Cinco de Mayo Celebration at The Ranch Clubhouse

5901 Glen Oaks Drive, McKinney

“Join us at the Ranch to celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” reads an invite urging partiers to reserve a spot at the festival which will run from 5-8 p.m. and feature margaritas and street tacos, among other things. There’ll also be live mariachi music and, for those who can handle it, jalapeño, habanero and other peppers, including the ghost, which will be on hand for a tastebud-scorching, pepper-eating contest. Contact hailey.powell@clubcorp.com or the Ranch Clubhouse for reservations.

Arlington Improv

309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington

If laughter is what you’re after, an evening at the Improv with Steve Trevino this Cinco De Mayo might work. The stand-up comic, who bills himself as “America’s Favorite Husband,” was commandeering picnic tables at the age of 7, according to his bio, and leaving his uncles, whom he describes as “men who didn’t laugh,” rolling with laughter.

5 de Parques

114 W. Hobson Ave., Dallas

Drive-in dance performances will take place at five different Dallas parks and recreation centers on May 5. The one-day event features energetic, 30-minute dances and colorful costumes by the Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico. To secure a parking space for the free parking lot performances, tickets must be reserved through Eventbrite.

Cinco de Mayo Bike Night

3006 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

The Litas Dallas, a group of adventurous, motorcycle-loving females, will gather from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.at The Cottage to celebrate the occasion with various vendors, a raffle, live music and a bike wash plus plenty of tacos, micheladas and margaritas.

May 8



Canelo vs. Saunders

1 AT&T Way, Arlington

A fiery throwdown comes to Arlington on Cinco de Mayo weekend as Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez faces off against British boxer Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium. Alvarez, 30, has 55 wins under his belt and 33 of those were by knockout. His only loss was to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. Saunders, 31, remains undefeated after 30 matches.

May 26

Fiesta Charra

101 Parkway Drive, Lewisville

Why stop celebrating on the first week? This all-new outdoor festival hosted by Lewisville will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Saddle Club Rodeo. The family-friendly event will offer Latin food and music along with face painting, dance performances and dancing horses.