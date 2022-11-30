The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Wednesday, Nov. 30Jesus Christ Superstar at WaterTower Theatre
WaterTower Theatre is celebrating its 27th season, and the opener isn’t some quiet effort, but a big rock opera of Biblical proportions. Literally. The company is hitting the stage with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar. See Jesus face naysayers, trials and King Herod, as everyone rocks out to the grooviest songs in all Judea. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 11 at WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road, Addison). Tickets are available online.
Thursday, Dec. 1Vitruvian Nights in Addison’s Vitruvian Park
Ring in the new month with more than 1.5 million lights. Addison’s Vitruvian Park (3699 Vitruvian Way) offers the 10th season of Vitruvian Lights every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through January 1. Stroll through the glowing wonderland for free with family and pets (leashed ... the pets, that is) and take in the multi-hued magic on the daily. There are special nights offering live music and food trucks throughout the season, and Sunday is one of them with a performance by the Dallas String Quartet. Find out more about the park, the lights and any weather advisories on the Vitruvian Lights website.
All I Want For Christmas is the P with Kandy Cayne at Stoneleigh P
Last year, the Stoneleigh P (2926 Maple Ave.) made headlines when manager Laura Garrison forbade customers to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” before Dec. 1, and after that only once per night. This year, they’re celebrating the controversy just a bit (and unleashing the chart-topper) with All I Want for Christmas is the P, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Enjoy music, festive drinks and a special performance from Dallas’ ultimate Mariah Carey drag impersonator, Kandy Cayne. Wonder what song she’ll do? Find the P on Facebook.
Friday, Dec. 2
We're excited that the music paired with this tribute to the unconventional road to self-discovery is none other than that of iconic rebels The Go-Gos. The Uptown Players opens their season with Head Over Heels, which is a musical adaptation of Sir Philip Sidney’s The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia. It’s a mash-up of Elizabethan England, New Wave’s heyday in the 1980s and open-armed gender non-conformity of modern queer culture. The fun, funny love story runs 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through December 18 at Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.). Tickets are $35-$65, available online.
There’s something already warm and festive about classic stories and movies. Perhaps it’s the ceremony and the dress, but Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice doesn’t seem so out of place during the holidays. Stolen Shakespeare Guild landed on the perfect offering with its production of The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley, opening Friday, Dec. 2, at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth). It’s a sequel to Pride and Prejudice but set in the midst of the servants’ holiday prep downstairs, and not without its fair share of romantic drama. Tickets starting at $20 are available online.
Christmas with Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith at Music Hall at Fair Park
Among the prolific Christmas music artists, there are the old legends like Bing, Dean and Rosemary, and then there are our modern legends like Amy Grant. There’s no holiday radio station that doesn’t blast Grant’s “Sleigh Ride” or “Grown-Up Christmas List.” She joins her holiday spirit twin, Michael W. Smith, on the Music Hall at Fair Park stage 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Their annual tour is a feel-good show from two incredibly gifted musicians, joined by Michael Tait. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Creative Arts Center of Dallas (2360 Laughlin Drive) offers more than 400 workshops every year, and now it's holding its first fundraiser. The New Blue Yule is a party with drinks, treats and tunes as well as an interactive art show. Attendees can support the CAC by purchasing unique ornaments created by local artists. The party goes down from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets, just $30, are available online.
Laura Wilson signs The Writers at Interabang Books
Dallas photographer Laura Wilson thought, “Writers deserve better.” She didn’t think the author portraits she was seeing on book jackets were conveying the personality, the weight or character of the writers, or even a stickiness to capture the eye of a prospective reader. So she set out to capture moments of life from 38 acclaimed authors. Along with accompanying texts, the photographs represent literary change-makers like Zadie Smith, Margaret Atwood, Seamus Heaney, Haruki Murakami and others. Wilson discusses and signs The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). The book is $45 and available for purchase in advance online or in the store.
We can’t leave out events for our friends up north, so we have to holler about the 11th annual McKinney Holiday Art Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tupps Brewery (721 Anderson St., McKinney). Find handmade gifts including jewelry, apparel, decor and many forms of art from scads of vendors. And, of course, if you didn’t catch it already, this whole thing is at a brewery with games and food and uh, well, beer. Find out more at the event site.
Reliant Lights Your Holidays at Sammons Park
If you were thinking the thing you needed to really get your holiday season going was a drone show, then look no further. Reliant Lights Your Holidays is a free family event starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.) in the AT&T Performing Arts Center complex. Enjoy live performances including Selena cover band Bidi Bidi Banda, a snow playground and craft area, photos with Santa and a putting green. Oh, and the holiday drone show by Sky Elements Drones. The event is free to attend, but RSVP online for the chance to win tickets to an upcoming musical.
Sunday, Dec. 4
It’s one thing to go and see an art show and take in the work, but it’s another, differently rewarding experience to converse with the artists who made the work. Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 E. Levee St.) hosts Josephine Durkin with her show Funeral Flowers (2D sculptures) and Ruben Nieto with his, Homage: Lessons from the Masters (large-scale oils) as they discuss their captivating work and take questions from attendees. Both exhibitions hang through Dec. 30. Find out more on the CWFA website.
Christmas on the River Walk in Flower Mound
Noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4, get to Flower Mound for Christmas on the River Walk (4110 River Walk Drive). Not everything magical about the holidays has to happen at night. Plus, we like a Sunday afternoon event that leaves us plenty of time to get home and freak out about Monday. And, hey, you can enjoy live holiday music, make snow angels (really), meet Santa and hang with actual reindeer. It’s free, and so is parking. Find out more on the River Walk website.
Tuesday, Dec. 6SIX the Musical at Winspear Opera House
Haven’t heard of SIX? Well, get in the loop fast because it opens Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). The new musical is winning over critics with its empowering music and cast of characters. They’re six wives of Henry VIII, and they’ve got a lot to say (or sing) into their microphones. We could make a joke about losing your head if you miss out on this awesome show, but better to say you should get tickets today and start rockin’ and Boleyn. Yeah, OK. We’ll see ourselves out.