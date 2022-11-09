The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 9-15

Wednesday, Nov. 9DIY Sock Pumpkin Class at Vickery Park Branch Library
Sock monkey? Nah. As McSweeney’s famously declared, “it’s decorative gourd season, motherfuckers!” And this is your chance to make one for free! The Friends of the Dallas Public Library host its DIY sock pumpkin class from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Vickery Park Branch, 8333 Park Lane. Supplies are provided, but it’s first come, first squash, so get there early. Find out all the details and even more crafty events by peeping the DPL’s calendar.
She’s got words and she knows how to use them. Jen Hatmaker is a popular speaker (which is not giving enough credit to her humor) who has a seriously popular podcast (For the Love), a book club and, naturally, a lot of best-selling books. She’s the inspirational BFF of her fans, and now she’s added co-chef to her titles with her new cookbook, Feed These People. Hatmaker is on her All the Dish tour now, with special guests joining in each city. See her at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at McFarlin Auditorium on the Southern Methodist University campus, along with special guest Top Chef alum Kristen Kish and DJ Poizon Ivy. Tickets range from single seats to VIP packages, so find your perfect Jen Hatmaker experience online.
Thursday, Nov. 10The Sound Inside at Kitchen Dog Theater
Kitchen Dog Theater is back! Kicking off the 2022–23 season with The Sound Inside, KDT has put tension at the forefront. This regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s celebrated play, directed by artistic director Tina Parker, is isolation interrupted by surprising connection. It’s friendship interrupted by, well, don’t let us ruin it. The connection between novelist/professor and student is an emotional exercise for actors and audience alike. See it through Nov. 20 at Trinity River Arts Center, 2600 Stemmons Freeway. Tickets are available online.
A Night of Magic in the Air with Magician Grant Price at Reunion Tower
Everyone says Reunion Tower offers a mind-blowing view of Dallas, so why not pair that with a mind-blowing mentalism show by magician Grant Price? For $75, this Thursday, Nov. 10, you can enjoy a 75-minute show in the sky. You may have seen him freaking out people on the streets of downtown Fort Worth with his memory games. Call it trickery, call it mind-reading — whatever it is that Price does, it’s entertaining. With only 70 seats available, it’s best to snag those tickets quickly. Get them through Reunion Tower.
Friday, Nov. 11
If you’re a musical fan — be it movie or live theater — it would be a shame to miss Broadway Dallas’ offering of My Fair Lady at the Music Hall at Fair Park. That’s right, it’s the last week to say “I Could’ve Danced All Night,” and see who really deserves the makeover between sweet Eliza Doolittle and posh ol’ Henry Higgins. Because, well, we all deserve the romance. See the magic live, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with additional showtimes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online at Broadway Dallas.
Dallas Comic Show at Music City Mall
Comics, cult films, cosplay: There’s room for every fan at the Dallas Comic Show this weekend at Music City Mall (2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville). It’s a 2-day celebration full of appearances and Q&As, and there are three things we just have to call out: Burton Gilliam will be there, Julie Brown will answer questions about the iconic Earth Girls Are Easy and Daryl Mitchell will answer questions from Galaxy Quest to NCIS. It looks like, for the most part, it’s vendors and elbow-rubbing on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then the celebrity action gears up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; check the schedule to find the can’t-miss attraction for you. Daily passes are only $10, and 2-day passes are $15. Get online to explore tickets and VIP options.
For those of us who love to follow character actors and supporting roles in television, checking out Jen Kober’s sets at Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday will be a real treat. It would be quicker to say where you haven’t seen her, but let’s say American Horror Story, Black Monday, Dead to Me, The Righteous Gemstones and Hacks, to name a a few. Her storytelling and quick wit instantly charm and slay audiences, so make the right call and snag tickets for $20 (a steal) on the Dallas Comedy Club site.
Saturday, Nov. 12Tacolandia at Energy Square
It’s that time of the year again to head to Energy Square (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard) and scarf some serious tacos. It’s the Dallas Observer’s Tacolandia! By now you know the deal: Sample all the tacos from authentic street style to experimental, drink beer and listen to tunes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Tickets are $35, but VIP tickets ($75) offer a few more tasting opportunities and better bathrooms. There are also discounts for quantity, so gather your friends to purchase tickets. All the info you need is on the Tacolandia hub, so get there and come hungry.
It seems like just yesterday we were falling in love with Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s meatballs. Little did we know, it’s been 15 YEARS! What? How the time and the pizza have flown since 2007. Now with three locations, the chain is celebrating the milestone with a party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at GAPCo Richardson (520 Lockwood Drive). Grab a giant cheese pizza for $15, a colossal cookie for $5 and a beer for $1. The whole family can get into it with a pizza eating contest, face painting and live music.
DSO Young Strings Recital at Meyerson Symphony Center
For 30 years, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings program has provided access to instruments and education to the musicians of tomorrow. Founded by Dwight Shambley after he had spent many of his 48 years with the DSO as the only Black performer, Young Strings aims to increase diversity in the world of classical music or orchestras. Celebrate three decades of influence, a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate with DSO Young Strings as they perform the first recital of the season. The concert is free to the public and begins at 11 a.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Find out more about the Young Strings program online.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Roald Dahl’s tale of a boy’s journey to find his way out of misery and back to himself is a fantastical classic beloved by many. But Dahl had some quirks, and sometimes his books were quite haunting. Theatre Arlington offers James and the Giant Peach Jr., bringing the story to the stage in a production perfect for audiences 3 years and older. How can we guarantee that? For one, the entire cast and backstage crew is aged 8 to 18. It’s truly kid-made. See it in its last weekend, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $17 and are available online.
Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival at Reverchon Park
Just imagine that the weather did what it's predicted to do and we get some moderately “fall”-like days, and on those days you could wander through the work of painters and sculptors and glass blowers and various types of smiths along the shores of lovely Turtle Creek. OK, that can actually happen. It’s the Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Get to Reverchon Park (3505 Maple Ave.) and bring money to buy art, drinks (non-alcoholic) and food, but not tickets because admission is free! Bonus: There will be live entertainment throughout the days. Find out all the details online.
Monday, Nov. 14TITAS/DANCE Unbound presents A Gathering at Winspear Opera House
It’s a thing of beauty when a community truly comes together to support someone or something. In the case of A Gathering, it’s not just beauty — it’s certainly art and it might just be magic. In the world of “must-see” claims, this one is not a smoke-blow. Nine organizations and dozens of individual performers are joining forces and volunteering their immense talents for a night of dance, song and spoken word at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Winspear (2403 Flora St.), with all proceeds benefitting four of Dallas’ HIV/AIDS service organizations. Talent includes the cast of the Rose Room, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance, Texas Ballet Theater, Denise Lee, Damon K. Clark and many, many others. Tickets are available online.