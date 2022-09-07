The Best Things To Do In Dallas, September 7–13

Wednesday, September 7
Plenty of 20th century plays have women in them. But in his biting new satire, Mathew Posey of Ochre House Theater (825 Exposition Ave.) actually wants to focus on them. Using song and dance and even some vaudevillian tricks, the Ochre season opener is all about exploring roles of oppression, including that of oppressor. But really, it’s a comedy. St. Ella opens at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, and runs Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 24, with a “pay what you can” night September 12. Tickets start at $17, available online.
Thursday, September 8Wild Turkey sponsors PNC Patio Sessions at Sammons Park
Patio Sessions are here again in Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.), and for the next season, this dependable happy hour will have the help of Wild Turkey. Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through October, find awesome new music (this week it’s from DJ Ursa Minor, who spreads a message of inclusivity and helps create a safe space wherever she performs). New attractions for the fall include a selection of food and drink options, which, of course, include Wild Turkey specialty cocktails. The event is free, but RSVP online. Oh, and you’ll need to decide if you want to share this spot with your office peeps or keep the drinks all for yourself.
Jane Wolfe with Jerome Weeks at Interabang Books
Burl Osborne is a name with some weight around these parts. Some are in awe of his success, and some remember him as a catalyst for the shuttering of the Dallas Times-Herald, which at one time was the other daily newspaper in the city. He was an unlikely adult, persevering against the odds and through a tricky kidney transplant to become publisher of The Dallas Morning News and chairman of the Associated Press. Jane Wolfe sits in conversation with Jerome Weeks about her biography Burl, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). It’s not the last of the book shop’s events this week either: Kimberly Garza discusses The Last Karankawas at 3 p.m. Sunday, and A. Kendra Greene talks about The Museum of Whales You Will Never See at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more info, check out Interabang online.
Date night can get a lot more artistic if you head to Kettle Art (2650 Main St.) from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for the opening reception of new group show Mixaphorical. The gallery offers four artists with a variety of viewpoints on society, gender expression, relationships, mythology and more. While the reception celebrates artists Justin Clumpner, Julia de Leon, Clint Scism and Mark Shane Nelson, the visuals are fodder for conversations well into the night — much longer if you manage to snag a piece for yourself. Find out more on Facebook.
Friday, September 9
If you were needing a reason to stomp your feet (other than a tantrum), we have one. Bluegrass trio Damn Tall Buildings is coming to Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St.) for a one-night-only performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 9. The performers started their celebrated career as buskers and have maintained that improvisational energy through their harmonies today for a sound that mixes bluegrass with rock, blues and swing. Tickets are $30, available online.
Garland Civic Theatre is hopping in the way-back machine for its new production. The first musical Patty Granville produced for GCT in 1983 was Carnival!, and now she’s doing it again. The magical show follows a French girl enamored with the puppeteer in a traveling show. He’s troubled, she’s charming — it’s hard to know if it’s sweet or bittersweet. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Granville Arts Center (500 N. 5th St., Garland) and runs Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 25. Tickets are $22, available online.
Saturday, September 10Dallas Observer BrewFest at Dallas Farmers Market
How much do you love beer? No, really. Because we just happen to know a place where there’s hundreds of beers for the sipping. Craft? Yes. International. Yep. Local. Of course. From 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, get to Dallas Farmers Market (920 S. Harwood St.) for the 2022 Dallas Observer BrewFest. In addition to the beer sampling, you have local food and live music to entice you. General admission ($42 in advance) includes beer samples and access to food vendors and entertainment; VIP admission ($79 in advance) includes GA benefits plus a 2 p.m. entry, VIP area with liquor sampling and complimentary food. Attendees must be 21 or older. A portion of proceeds benefits North Texas Food Bank. Find out more and snag tickets online.
The Midtown Men are the first vocal group to come together from the principal cast of a big-time Broadway show. And that show was Jersey Boys. Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and J. Robert Spencer come to Richardson to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The Midtown Men offer a repertoire that brings 1960s hits to life for a show that’s technically impressive, endlessly entertaining and all party. Tickets are $51–$65, available online.
Sunday, September 11The Bridges of Madison Country at WaterTower Theatre
Water Tower Theatre is closing its 26th season with a simple stunner. The story of Francesca, the housewife, and her heartwarming love affair with Robert, the photographer, captivated audiences in book and film form, as well as on stage as The Bridges of Madison County. WTT’s Shane Peterman brings the Broadway winner home in concert to the Addison Theatre Centre (15650 Addison Road) for a limited run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. Tickets are $43, available online.
Clue at Wyly Theatre
One of the world’s best murder mysteries was inspired by a Hasbro board game. It sounds ridiculous, but it’s true and we love it. Clue is hilarious. It’s a farce and it’s the perfect opportunity for actors to show off their comedic timing. Dallas Theater Center is taking on the challenge with a staging of Clue opening this weekend and running through Sept. 25 at the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.). It’s 90 minutes with no intermission — which is exactly how you should play the board game, by the way. Tickets are available online.
Monday, September 12
STEM heroes are ready for celebrating as #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit comes to both the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road, throughout the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden) and The Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N. Field St.). Each location will display 40 or more 3D printed statues of women who are working in robotics, conservation, engineering, astrophysics, biology, ecology and other STEM fields. Statues will have a QR code for visitors to learn more about the person behind the 3D scans. See them at the Arboretum through Dec. 31, and at the Perot through Nov. 13. Learn more about IF/THEN® online.
Tuesday, September 13Teddy Bear Drive at Reunion Tower
Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd.) needs your hugs. At least, in the form of new, stuffed teddy bears. From Sept. 9 through Sept. 29, bring a new teddy for donation and you’ll pay children’s admission for cool views and fun activities. The bears will be donated to the Dallas Fire Department to pass on to children for comfort during calls. For more of Reunion Tower’s current events, get online.