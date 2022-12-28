Support Us

Southwest Airlines' Holiday Meltdown Inspires Some Hilarious (But Still Sad) Tweets and TikToks

December 28, 2022 4:00AM

Passengers line up at Southwest Airlines' Love Field ticket counter following thousands of flight cancellations.
Passengers line up at Southwest Airlines' Love Field ticket counter following thousands of flight cancellations. Kelly Dearmore
Christmas and the holidays are enough of a pain already, but Southwest Airlines found a way to make the season hurt even more.

This week, the airline had to delay or outright cancel 60 percent of its nationwide flights during one of the busiest traveling times of the year. The record-breaking blizzard that hit the Northeast is partly to blame, but some travel analysts and at least one member of Congress are speculating that internal corporate problems like poor communication channels, obsolete tech and sloppy scheduling are a major cause for the massive delays, according to a report from NPR's All Things Considered.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are stranded on tarmacs and in airport terminals trying to get to their original destination or just trying to get back home after a hectic holiday. Since there's not much to do in an airport besides pay inflated prices for a convenience store turkey club, many people are taking their frustration to social media and churning out content that will at least give their fellow stranded travelers something to smile about while they wait for the airline to get its act together.

For instance, Kalepopsicle posted on Reddit something that stranded passengers can do to help people stuck in airports all across the country. As flights get canned, luggage is starting to pile up in places they were never intended to go, so the Redditor suggests people do what Southwest seems to be incapable of doing: calling the phone numbers on the tags stuck to the lost luggage.
Stoolie Memes posted a video on Twitter of the lineups that Southwest has created. For the humorless, it should be noted that this is satire. It's really footage of 5 million Argentinians celebrating the return of the national soccer team. Ellie Hert on TikTok is stuck at Love Field, where insult and injury inevitably collide. Here's her reaction.
@elliehert I’m overstimulated. #anditssohard #traveling #lovefield #southwest ♬ Day After Tomorrow - Phoebe Bridgers


Twitter's GIF use is on point during this disaster, like this great shot of Kieran Culkin doomscrolling on HBO's Succession.
 @CamBNewton uses one of the most iconic and bleepable moments on AMC's Breaking Bad to perfectly encapsulate Southwest's response to this whole mess.
Some people got a bit petty, not gonna lie.
And others, pretty dramatic.
We don't want to be sad sacks about this whole thing the entire time, which is why this positive tweet offers a nice change of pace from the understandable grumbling over Southwest's dropping the ball.
It's going to take days at the very least for Southwest to repair the damage from all these cancellations and delays. They better start doing some stretches or something if they don't want to pull a muscle.
Finally, this tweet from the official Dallas Love Field Twitter page wasn't intended to be funny, just a cute way to spread the word about the company during the holidays with a holiday-themed selfie station. Just imagine what kind of pictures people are taking now and preparing to post once they get home. Southwest will be lucky if they get their Christmas tree back in one piece.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

