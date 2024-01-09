Dallas Bar The Whippersnapper Is Turning Into a Wonka Wonderland This Winter

The works of the controversial Roald Dahl are a literary gift that keeps giving, especially to Hollywood investors. The English author’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been retold through some sort of adaptation every few decades, and its latest version stars Timothée Chalamet in the titular role of the musical Wonka.
Chalamet — who’s been equally lauded for his acting in notable films such as Call Me By Your Name and roasted for his old dance videos and gurgling laugh — plays the psychopathic candy maker who devises an Agatha Christie-like Squid Game to dispose of a handful of bratty kids.
The real mystery, however, is how anyone managed to convince notorious grouch Hugh Grant to play an Oompa Loompa.
The musical film is a prequel to the classic death-by-chocolate tale, and one Dallas bar is celebrating its release with the giddiness of a prediabetic kid in a candy shop.
A few times a year, the Whippersnapper on McMillan Avenue likes to get creative by turning the entire space into a themed pop-up, allowing patrons to drink at the altar of their pop-culture favorites.
The bar has paid homage in recent years to the crystal meth epic Breaking Bad, turned itself into Moe’s tavern for its Simpsons pop-up and had its fun dressing up in a Game of Thrones, Friends and Austin Powers theme.
Now this winter, the Whip will answer only to its new full name: The Whippersnapper and the Booze Factory. The pop-up will have specialty drinks such as the “Golden Ticket” and mocktails for those observing Dry January. Also offered will be the “Pure Imagination” smash burger donut, a factory's worth of Wonka-themed photo ops and generally a whole lotta candy and whimsy. Trust us: The Whip has more cosplay skills than Sheldon Cooper's squad.
So sugar-rush to the Whippersnapper, at 1806 McMillan Ave., between Jan. 18 and March 2, but only if you’re over 21. Just like Wonka’s factory, it’s no place for kids.