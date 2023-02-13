 10 Classic Movies Screening in Dallas From Casablanca To Twilight | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Where To See a Classic Movie in Dallas This Spring

All caught up on current releases? Here are some classic film screenings in Dallas to check out.
February 1, 2024
The Texas Theatre is one of many Dallas theaters screening classic films in the coming months.
The Texas Theatre is one of many Dallas theaters screening classic films in the coming months. Kathy Tran
Share this:
In the age of streaming, most of us need a pretty good excuse to go out and see a movie in theaters. It’s especially difficult when films, especially ones that don’t belong to a major franchise, are more likely to opt out of a theatrical run altogether. We can’t blame anyone for staying home when the options appear to be mostly sequels, prequels and remakes. There is a fourth option that more theaters are beginning to embrace: the classics.

Special screenings of older movies are becoming commonplace at even the most corporate theaters, and many are even tying in gimmicks — ranging from collectible merch to celebrity appearances — to get folks to come out and celebrate some old favorites. Dallas theaters have taken to this practice and run with it. Several fun showings are hitting local screens in the coming months. Here are some we think are worth checking out.

Casablanca

Feb. 10
Majestic Theatre,1925 Elm St.
This romantic wartime classic is showing in multiple theaters across Dallas this spring, but we can’t think of a better place to see it than the historic Majestic Theatre. Co-presented by The Texas Theatre, this screening will be accompanied by a Turner Classic Movies pre-show and, like many films of its period, a Bugs Bunny cartoon. This is the perfect Valentine’s week activity for the couple who loves both film and history. Tickets for Casablanca are on sale now for $12 on Prekindle.

Twilight Movie Party

Through Feb. 14
Alamo Drafthouse, multiple locations
If you haven’t realized that Twilight is a stone-cold classic then, in the words of Jacob Black, “Where the hell have you been, loca?” During the height of its popularity, the Twilight series was hated by critics who deemed it brainless teeny-bopper fodder. Time has softened people’s opinions, however, and current fans of the film tout it as the cult classic of their generation. Alamo Drafthouse’s upcoming parties look to cement this Rocky Horror-esque legacy, advertising these screenings as one where you can yell along to lines like “You better hold on tight, spider monkey” and “This is the skin of a killer, Bella” to your heart’s content. You'll even get a complimentary set of vampire teeth. Tickets are available on the Alamo Drafthouse website for $14.

Amelie

Feb. 14 and Feb. 18
The Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd.
Amelie and the Texas Theatre make a perfect pair for Valentine’s Day at the movies. Watching the warm, whimsical French film in the beautiful vintage movie theater creates the ideal atmosphere for romance (Lee Harvey Oswald merch notwithstanding). Tickets are on sale for $13.50 on The Texas Theatre website.


American Pie Drag Brunch

Feb. 25
Alamo Drafthouse, 1005 Botham Jean Blvd.
Everyone hide your pies, because American Pie is coming back to theaters to give a whole new generation the wrong idea about how to play with their food. These matinee screenings of the classic '90s sex comedy also function as a drag brunch hosted by Dallas queen Kylee O’Hara Fatale. Though a movie about four high school guys trying to get laid by prom night and a drag performance may seem an unlikely match, they both have a few crucial things in common: They’re fun, silly and pair well with alcohol. Tickets are available on the Alamo Drafthouse website for $15.


The Rocky Horror Picture Show With a Live Shadow Cast

Feb. 28 – Dec. 28
Landmark’s Inwood Theater, 5458 W. Lovers Lane
Rocky Horror is the cult classic to end all cult classics. Fans show up to screenings dressed as their favorite characters and ready to quote and dance along to the iconic counterculture musical. If you don’t have the words or choreography down, fear not. The live shadow cast reenacting the movie in front of the screen will lead the way, and if it’s your first screening, fear not. The hazing for virgins isn’t that bad. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will have monthly screenings through the end of the year. Tickets are available on the Inwood Theater website for $14.50.


The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes

April 14
Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.
Have you always wanted to watch The Princess Bride alongside the swoon-worthy farmboy-turned-pirate Westley? If so, the Majestic Theatre has three words for you: “As you wish.” The only caveat is that Westley is a fictional character so you’ll have to settle for the actor who plays him, Cary Elwes. That shouldn’t be an issue for diehard fans of the film. In addition to attending the screening, Elwes will take part in a moderated Q&A, where he will answer audience questions about the film and his time on set. Tickets start at $72 and are available on the Majestic Theatre website.

The Godfather

April 22
Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 230
The Godfather has been chosen to be a part of the Angelika’s “Dinner With … ” series, which screens a classic film alongside dinner. The Godfather couldn’t be a more timely choice, as the “mob wife” aesthetic is currently blowing up on TikTok. Director Francis Ford Coppola has even weighed in on the trend, posting photos of Diane Keaton and Talia Shire’s characters in the film on Instagram for fashionistas to consider. Tickets for The Godfather are now available on the Angelika website for $14.

Battleship Potemkin With a Live Score from Chris Jarrett

April 28
The Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd.
Anytime you have the chance to see a silent film played with a live score, jump on it. Not to sound like Christopher Nolan, but it’s the way these films were intended to be seen. Battleship Potemkin, the magnum opus of trailblazing Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein, is a must-see for film nerds regardless, but with a new, original piano score performed live by composer Chris Jarrett, this particular screening is essential. Tickets start at $20 and are available on The Texas Theatre website.


Fast Times at Ridgemont High With Judge Reinhold

May 11
Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.
Amy Heckerling’s seminal '80s teen movie is coming to the Majestic Theatre with a special guest: actor Judge Reinhold, who plays high school senior Brad Hamilton in the movie. Reinhold will join the audience for a screening of the film and answer questions in a moderated Q&A at the end. Tickets, starting at $81, are on sale now on the Majestic Theatre website.


Metropolis

June 15
Angelika Film Center 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230
Part of the Angelika's “Classics in Black and White” series, Metropolis is another essential silent film that’s best experienced on the big screen. Fritz Lang’s dystopian epic has no dialog, but it makes up for it with powerful visuals and ahead-of-its-time special effects. Tickets are now available on the Angelika website for $11.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

10 DFW Stand-Up Comics To Keep on Your Radar in 2024

Arts & Culture News

10 DFW Stand-Up Comics To Keep on Your Radar in 2024

By Ali Lerman
A Ranking of Fictional Texas Characters by Accuracy

Arts & Culture News

A Ranking of Fictional Texas Characters by Accuracy

By Samantha Thornfelt
The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Things To Do

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

By Merritt Martin
Dragon Garden in Oak Lawn Is Gone. Here's What We Know.

Arts & Culture News

Dragon Garden in Oak Lawn Is Gone. Here's What We Know.

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation