Where To See a Classic Movie in Dallas This Spring

Special screenings of older movies are becoming commonplace at even the most corporate theaters, and many are even tying in gimmicks — ranging from collectible merch to celebrity appearances — to get folks to come out and celebrate some old favorites. Dallas theaters have taken to this practice and run with it. Several fun showings are hitting local screens in the coming months. Here are some we think are worth checking out.
CasablancaFeb. 10
Majestic Theatre,1925 Elm St.
This romantic wartime classic is showing in multiple theaters across Dallas this spring, but we can’t think of a better place to see it than the historic Majestic Theatre. Co-presented by The Texas Theatre, this screening will be accompanied by a Turner Classic Movies pre-show and, like many films of its period, a Bugs Bunny cartoon. This is the perfect Valentine’s week activity for the couple who loves both film and history. Tickets for Casablanca are on sale now for $12 on Prekindle.
Twilight Movie PartyThrough Feb. 14
Alamo Drafthouse, multiple locations
If you haven’t realized that Twilight is a stone-cold classic then, in the words of Jacob Black, “Where the hell have you been, loca?” During the height of its popularity, the Twilight series was hated by critics who deemed it brainless teeny-bopper fodder. Time has softened people’s opinions, however, and current fans of the film tout it as the cult classic of their generation. Alamo Drafthouse’s upcoming parties look to cement this Rocky Horror-esque legacy, advertising these screenings as one where you can yell along to lines like “You better hold on tight, spider monkey” and “This is the skin of a killer, Bella” to your heart’s content. You'll even get a complimentary set of vampire teeth. Tickets are available on the Alamo Drafthouse website for $14.
AmelieFeb. 14 and Feb. 18
The Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd.
Amelie and the Texas Theatre make a perfect pair for Valentine’s Day at the movies. Watching the warm, whimsical French film in the beautiful vintage movie theater creates the ideal atmosphere for romance (Lee Harvey Oswald merch notwithstanding). Tickets are on sale for $13.50 on The Texas Theatre website.
Feb. 25
American Pie Drag Brunch
Alamo Drafthouse, 1005 Botham Jean Blvd.
Everyone hide your pies, because American Pie is coming back to theaters to give a whole new generation the wrong idea about how to play with their food. These matinee screenings of the classic '90s sex comedy also function as a drag brunch hosted by Dallas queen Kylee O’Hara Fatale. Though a movie about four high school guys trying to get laid by prom night and a drag performance may seem an unlikely match, they both have a few crucial things in common: They’re fun, silly and pair well with alcohol. Tickets are available on the Alamo Drafthouse website for $15.
Feb. 28 – Dec. 28
The Rocky Horror Picture Show With a Live Shadow Cast
Landmark’s Inwood Theater, 5458 W. Lovers Lane
Rocky Horror is the cult classic to end all cult classics. Fans show up to screenings dressed as their favorite characters and ready to quote and dance along to the iconic counterculture musical. If you don’t have the words or choreography down, fear not. The live shadow cast reenacting the movie in front of the screen will lead the way, and if it’s your first screening, fear not. The hazing for virgins isn’t that bad. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will have monthly screenings through the end of the year. Tickets are available on the Inwood Theater website for $14.50.
April 14
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes
Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.
Have you always wanted to watch The Princess Bride alongside the swoon-worthy farmboy-turned-pirate Westley? If so, the Majestic Theatre has three words for you: “As you wish.” The only caveat is that Westley is a fictional character so you’ll have to settle for the actor who plays him, Cary Elwes. That shouldn’t be an issue for diehard fans of the film. In addition to attending the screening, Elwes will take part in a moderated Q&A, where he will answer audience questions about the film and his time on set. Tickets start at $72 and are available on the Majestic Theatre website.
The GodfatherApril 22
Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 230
The Godfather has been chosen to be a part of the Angelika’s “Dinner With … ” series, which screens a classic film alongside dinner. The Godfather couldn’t be a more timely choice, as the “mob wife” aesthetic is currently blowing up on TikTok. Director Francis Ford Coppola has even weighed in on the trend, posting photos of Diane Keaton and Talia Shire’s characters in the film on Instagram for fashionistas to consider. Tickets for The Godfather are now available on the Angelika website for $14.
Battleship Potemkin With a Live Score from Chris JarrettApril 28
The Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd.
Anytime you have the chance to see a silent film played with a live score, jump on it. Not to sound like Christopher Nolan, but it’s the way these films were intended to be seen. Battleship Potemkin, the magnum opus of trailblazing Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein, is a must-see for film nerds regardless, but with a new, original piano score performed live by composer Chris Jarrett, this particular screening is essential. Tickets start at $20 and are available on The Texas Theatre website.
May 11
Fast Times at Ridgemont High With Judge Reinhold
Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St.
Amy Heckerling’s seminal '80s teen movie is coming to the Majestic Theatre with a special guest: actor Judge Reinhold, who plays high school senior Brad Hamilton in the movie. Reinhold will join the audience for a screening of the film and answer questions in a moderated Q&A at the end. Tickets, starting at $81, are on sale now on the Majestic Theatre website.
June 15
Metropolis
Angelika Film Center 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230
Part of the Angelika's “Classics in Black and White” series, Metropolis is another essential silent film that’s best experienced on the big screen. Fritz Lang’s dystopian epic has no dialog, but it makes up for it with powerful visuals and ahead-of-its-time special effects. Tickets are now available on the Angelika website for $11.