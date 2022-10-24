Post Malone Promises To 'Get an 88 on My Forehead' if the Cowboys Win It All

Usually, we'd immediately write off the Dallas Cowboys as a team with a goal to finish out a season because ... well, lately, they weren't winning like they are right now. The Cowboys may not be at the top of their division seven games in, but they actually show a lot of promise. And that's saying a lot given how the first game of the season turned out. The opener against Tampa Bay was so bad, it didn't need to be analyzed — it needed to be autopsied.
But now the Cowboys have something to push them toward the finish line, thanks to local hero, world-renowned recording artist Post Malone.
The musician is back in his hometown this week, to perform two major concerts. On Friday he played in Dallas and on Wednesday he'll perform in Fort Worth.
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Michael Irvin posted a video on his Twitter on Friday afternoon of a dinner attended by Malone and other friends at the Tower Club. Irvin raises his glass and toasts a special promise to the Cowboys' season.
"If the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl in Arizona," Irvin says, "we replicate the dinner Wednesday night in Arizona."
Then the camera turns to Malone sitting across the table. Malone raises a Champagne flute and makes his own promise that really ups the stakes this season.
"If the Cowboys win the Super Bowl," Malone says, "I'll get an 88 on my forehead."
Let’s put that 88 tattoo on @postmolone forehead!!!!! @88DrewPearson @DezBryant @dallascowboys #cowboysnation #SUPERBOWL 😳😳😂😂❤️❤️🏈🏈🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/fFMdriqA5W— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 20, 2022
Let's keep in mind that Post Malone didn't say it had to be THIS Super Bowl. He just said he'd get the face tattoo "if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl." Since he seems like the kind of fan who's willing to use a patch of his skull as collateral for a sports bet, logic says he's willing to honor it.
Now, let's unpack this. Getting your name engraved on the Lombardi trophy is one thing. Getting any identifying mark engraved on Post Malone's forehead is beyond epic. If Post Malone offered you part of his face as an incentive, you'd have to make it happen. Imagine how fired up your pee-wee team would be if one of the most photographed faces in the world promised to permanently advertise your team's name.
Those tiny running backs would do everything in their power to bring home a championship. They would break the law if they had to and damn the consequences. They'd be shooting up their orange slices and juice boxes with more HGH than Lance Armstrong's medicine cabinet ever had.
The number 88 is the storied Cowboys jersey number held by Irvin as well as Drew Pearson, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb. Getting real estate on Post Malone's face is an honor that can't be purchased, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has definitely tried to do just that in the past. Hell, when you can convince a city and state government to just give you millions of untaxed money to build your business with no expectations of return, the only venture left is buying human skin by the foot.