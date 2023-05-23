How The Chosen Brought Yasmine Al-Bustami Back Home to Dallas

Yasmine Al-Bustami is becoming a force on screen. With credits on showsand, the Abu Dhabi-born actress has probably appeared on your TV at some point in recent years. But while she’s a go-to in the realm of Hollywood, for Al-Bustami, nothing compares to her hometown of Dallas.The third season of her faith-based period show,, brought her back to Dallas — specifically to Midlothian — where a soundstage was built to replicate a biblical scene. The third season of the show is available on Apple TV and Roku. On, she plays Ramah, who, she says, has become one of her favorite characters to play.“She's such a free spirit,” says Al-Bustami. “She sees the world in such a curious way and is naive in the best way possible. I feel like this allows her to be very adventurous and pushes her to go all in and take risks just because of the excitement of life.”Al-Bustami’s love of acting began at a young age, but she wasn’t sure how to approach it, having grown up in a traditional Jordanian-Palestinian and Filipino home.She studied at University of Texas at Arlington, where she received a degree in finance. During her time at UTA, she starred in various student films, but always prioritized her studies.After college, Al-Bustami “just kind of continued doing acting,” she says, while working in accounting departments in various industries.“It gave me that other side of my brain that I wasn't using,” says Al-Bustami.While her family never imagined she would pursue acting full-time, they were supportive of her when she first moved to Los Angeles. Still, she says this was one of the biggest challenges of her career because while she had that support system, her family couldn’t physically be with her.“Even during college, I lived with my parents,” says Al-Bustami. “I always felt like I had the support of my parents, or just some kind of family or friends. So [moving to L.A.] was me basically starting over, and figuring all of that out, and supporting myself, because obviously, I didn’t want to ask my family to do it, I wanted to do it on my own. And sometimes, I feel like it's still a shock, because it's such a vast difference. I think that's why I go back home [to Dallas] so often, just to recharge my batteries and reset.”When she’s home, Al-Bustami loves getting her fill of tacos and queso at spots such as Torchy’s, Chuy’s and Fuel City Tacos. The Rustic has become one of her go-to spots for brunch or dinner with friends, as well as for catching live music.Equally exciting for her is going shopping at Half Price Books’ flagship location on Northwest Highway.While the faith-basedsees Al-Bustami taking on a biblical role, she says her upcoming project will showcase more dimensions of her acting craft.She recently filmed a pilot with comedy writer Mustafa Knight for a 30-minute sitcom series. At the time of our interview, she can’t tell us much about the upcoming project, but she teases that it’s unlike any of her previous work.“It has a bunch of really funny people,” says Al-Bustami of the project, “and the writing is so opposite of anything that I've ever done. So it's raunchy, which I love. It doesn't hold back, which I love. So all of that combined has been really fun.”Over the years, Al-Bustami has planted roots in various part of the world. According to her portfolio, she is “fueled by hummus, pansit, brisket, and queso.” But as she is on the rise to stardom, Al-Bustami is thankful for her traditional Middle Eastern upbringing, as well as her childhood surrounded by Southern hospitality — which she says have more similarities than differences.“I think that's why my family and I have always felt just so at home in Texas,” says Al-Bustami. “It's the concept of family — and not just family by blood, but family and friends — and the concept of just being friendly. America is so focused on work and grinding all the time, and I love the hustle of the grind. But if the core of it is not your family, your friends, love, happiness, and being kind to people, then what’s the point?”