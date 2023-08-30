The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 30The Elephant 6 Recording Co. at Texas Theatre
If you had a 4- or 8-track recorder in the 1990s and dabbled in psychedelia (be it music or otherwise), you probably drew some inspiration from at least one band in the Elephant 6. The collective spawned the likes of Olivia Tremor Control, the Apples in Stereo (shout-out to those later Dallas drums), Neutral Milk Hotel, of Montreal, Elf Power, Beulah and countless other artists who aren't of the E6 proper. College towns, home recordings and any given instrument play supporting roles in the new doc The Elephant 6 Recording Co., screening at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.). Watch the trailer and snag tickets online.
Thursday, Aug. 31Sleeping Under the Waters opening at Kettle Art
Gotta love a Thursday gallery opening. Saturday doesn't get all the fun. Kettle Art Gallery (2650-B Main St.) welcomes Texas favorites Mark Nelson and Richard Ross for an opening celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. (and again from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday) for their joint exhibition Sleeping Under the Waters. Both artists use their personal painting styles and narratives to explore humanity in this current world, where facts are taking a back seat behind opinion and feeling. Perhaps a political comment, perhaps a social observation, each piece in Sleeping Under the Waters will no doubt get a red dot by the time the exhibition runs its course. Find out more about the gallery and the show on Kettle's Facebook.
Mocky Horror Picture Show roasts Mac and Me at Texas Theatre
Remember when The Rocky Horror Picture Show taught everyone that coordinated and choreographed mayhem made nighttime B-movie watching the best? Well, the Mocky Horror Picture Show carries on the tradition, and with more movie selection! Dallas' own interactive comedy movie show goes live on the microphone and provides all the prompts to fully roast Paul Rudd's beloved film, 1988's Mac and Me. You know the one: Not the one with E.T. or Elliott but the one trying real hard. Get to the Texas Theatre for the 9:15 p.m performance and screening on Thursday, Aug. 31. But buy your tickets (a steal at $14) online and warm up your chortles beforehand.
Friday, Sept. 1
It doesn't really matter how many images of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart there are in the world, anyone who has seen 1984's Amadeus pictures Tom Hulce. The film won eight Academy Awards® (it was nominated for more) and rightfully so. Acting? Incomparable. Directing? Unbelievable. Music. Ummm, it's Mozart (and Salieri). All this to say, do not miss any of the three opportunities the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is offering to see Amadeus screened with a live, in-sync performance by the DSO and chorus at the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.). Get tickets (starting at $54) online for live screenings at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
An Evening With Kevin Von Erich: Stories from the Top Rope at the Majestic Theatre
Dallas wrestling royalty returns to the city for An Evening with Kevin Von Erich: Stories from the Top Rope, 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.). Hosted by another Dallas beloved, sports reporter Dale Hansen, the event comes in anticipation of the film The Iron Claw (Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White) about the Von Erich family. Kevin speaks about his family, fame and tragedy for a night that will surely prove unforgettable for any sports fan, especially fans of 1980s wrestling. Tickets start at $44, available online.
Guests are encouraged to dress in white for the Say Goodbye to Summer: Wine & Spirits Tasting at PGA Frisco (3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Will the triple digits end? Who knows, but those 21 and up can enjoy 10 drink samples while they wait to find out. And that's all great, but here's the real attraction: espresso martini ice cream pour-overs. Please and thank you, absolutely. Secure a ticket for $62, available via Eventbrite.
Saturday, Sept. 2Punktoberfest + Official Steinholding Qualifiers at Lakewood Brewing Company
Lakewood Brewing (2302 Executive Drive, Garland) is delivering the fun and bizarre with Punktoberfest this Saturday. It's partnering with the U.S. Steinholding Association, so females compete at 5:30 p.m. and males at 6 p.m. So, WTF is steinholding? Contestants hold a full beer stein at arm's-length and the last holding with good form is the winner. Other games include hammerstump, beer poking and personal attempts at polka to live music from The Dogensteins. And, yes, there are pretzels. How dare you? Find out more online.
You're not a real coffee lover unless you've participated in a Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters cupping. As luck would have it, there's one from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at the award-winning roastery (819 Exposition Ave.). Sample some of NCCR's favorite coffees, learn about where they come from and how the flavor profiles are developed. The class is just $15 with souvenir cupping spoons an optional $10, but hurry to get registered before the last few spaces are claimed. (Don't worry, there will be more in the coming months!)
Sunday, Sept. 3
Head to Fort Worth to shake things up a bit for Labor Day weekend. For four days, the Fort Worth Stockyards hosts a special long weekend of rodeo events, live music and more. Thursday offers the PBR Stockyards Showcase, followed by three championship rodeos over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There's a Shiner Keg Lawn Party with beer specials all weekend and an interactive Kendra Scott shopping experience as well. Buy tickets to each Cowtown Coliseum event on the weekend event website.
Monday, Sept. 4
Celebrate Labor Day and the alleged "end" of summer at the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road). Not only will visitors get a sneak peek at the gourds going into the creation of Autumn at the Arboretum, but these are the final days of STEM Stops: Bubbling With Excitement, featuring bubble paintings and more at select times each day. Those who purchase a GA ticket Sept. 2–4 receive complimentary admission to the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden thanks to underwriting by the Kelley family. A petting zoo, bird show and live music performances will pepper the long weekend's events as well. Find out all the details online.