The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 23–29

Wednesday, Aug. 23Taco or Bev Challenge for NNAF (virtual event)
This one is a virtual event, but that’s because there are no public Texas events (officially listed, anyway). Shocker. So why is this a “Best Thing To Do In Dallas”? What’s the relation? Well, the National Network of Abortion Funds’ Taco or Bev Challenge is based on the viral Taco or Beer Challenge dreamed up in 2014 by former Dallas Observer staff writer and current reproductive rights activist (and writer still) Andrea Grimes. And it’s super easy. Through Aug. 31, eat a taco or drink a beverage — beer or otherwise — and then make a donation to a fund to help those in need of abortion have access to safe healthcare. Find a fund using the NNAF directory or donate to the NNAF directly. The final step is shouting out your challenge completion on social. Learn all the details online.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Lyric Stage celebrates its 30th season with a bit of fantasy the entire family can enjoy. Bring the gang to the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday or at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. It’s the classic story of a young girl yearning to escape her life as a servant and finding a fairy tale this side of curfew. Along with romance, the show serves up a slew of fabulous songs. Tickets, $45–$100, are available online.
Friday, Aug. 25
Looking for some raunchy theater and staged puppetry? Look no further. Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St., Arlington) is meeting the people’s demands with Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q. The amount of felt is equal to the adult-iness of the themes … and the songs are dang catchy. The address may be Sesame Street-adjacent but the vibes are completely different, and that’s what makes it so awesome. It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sept. 10. Tickets are $35, available online.
Freaky Friday: Naughty Magic Show with Confetti Eddie at Dallas Comedy Club
Confetti Eddie may be the winner of the Dallas Observer’s award for Best Naughty Magician, but he’s not resting on his laurels. He’s a student of Jeff McBride’s Magic and Mystery School in Las Vegas, and he’s constantly working to… use his illusion. This Freaky Friday Naughty Magic show starts at 7 p.m. at Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) and presents lots of entertainment for the 21+ crowd, including stories, sleight of hand and special guest musician and comedian Fred Daisy. Tickets are $20, available online.
An Evening inside The Room with Greg Sestero at Texas Theatre
There’s a little film called The Room, and it's both cult classic and pop-culture phenomenon. To be clear, this is very different from 2015’s Room starring Brie Larson. This is 2003’s absolute gutter ball of a movie. One so bad it’s amazing. One that dared have a tagline “A film with the passion of Tennessee Williams.” Greg Sestero, star of The Room (and author of tell-all The Disaster Artist, which inspired the James Franco-filled film of the same name), comes to Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) for An Evening Inside The Room at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. See the film complete with intro from everyone’s BFF (Just wait. You’ll see.) and a Q&A to follow. Plus, get a sneak of our leader Bob Odenkirk’s new incarnation of the film. So much of The Room in one room! Tickets start at $22, available online.
Saturday, Aug. 26
If Puck and Titania had a dance party, it would be Saturday's Magic Masquerade. Actually, “dance party” is probably too limiting a term. Presented by The Witches Ball and High Fantasy (Disco, TX gone wizard), it’s an all-out mystical blowout with costume contests (faeries, vamps, orcs, elves and the occasional magical human), Dungeons & Dragons mini games, burlesque and drag performances, court dances, tarot readings, a marketplace and music from DJ Blake Ward. Tickets are $75 for Goblin Court GA or $120 for VIP High Elves, available online with all the details.
Denton Modernism: 1940–1980 at PDNB Gallery
Reinhard Ziegler, Rosalyn Bodycomb & Nancy Newberry opening at Conduit Gallery
This Saturday, Aug. 26, provides art lovers two fantastic openings at two fantastic galleries. PDNB Gallery (150 Manufacturing St.) opens Denton Modernism: 1940–1980 with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive) kicks off exhibits from Reinhard Ziegler, Rosalyn Bodycomb and Nancy Newberry with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Now, all of the art here is worthwhile and totally grabbing, but the photography is getting the nod today. PDNB is offering a look at some crucial abstract work (and fine, there are some paintings) that came from the first studio art program in the vast network of Texas public universities at Texas State College for Women, now known as Texas Woman’s University. Fans of Bauhaus’ Laszlo Maholy-Nagy should take note. Over at Conduit, local phenom Nancy Newberry explores community, nationalism, heritage, flash and flare, the spaghetti Western and some seriously vibrant color in the photographs that build Smoke Bombs and Border Crossings. Don’t miss either. Both galleries' shows are up through Oct. 7.
Mama's Daughters at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
If all you knew was that the role of the matriarch was performed by an award-winning gospel artist and the off-Broadway Effie (yes, Dreamgirls. Is there another?), that would be reason enough to see this production. But CeCe Godbolt is just one of the many things Mama’s Daughters has going for it. Starting at 7 p.m.in the Bruton Theatre at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (1309 Canton St.), the play is the story of the complex interactions between siblings and between mother and child. Kaylynn Wilkerson, Jordan Orionn and radio’s Roland "Stew" Hype Stewart and Lady T round out the cast. Tickets are $45 and $75, available via Ticketmaster.
Sunday, Aug. 27
This weekend marks the DSO’s Wine & Food Festival at the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.) — three tasty days of events. Fair warning, these events are 21+, so proceed accordingly. It kicks off Friday with the Summer Wine Down Dinner, a multi-course situation with wine pairings, naturally. Saturday gives the numbers with the Symphony of Flavors (GET IT?!) Grand Tasting offering more than 40 wine, beer and spirit samps. (That’s short for “samples.” Say it while you’re there and make it a thing.) Because Sunday is Brunchday, it’s time for Bubbles & Brunch Bites, at which you may snag a mimosa or bloody mary and then bite your way through some savory and sweet concoctions. Tickets are $50 to $200, depending on the event, and are available online.
Monday, Aug. 28Good Burger Movie Party at Alamo Draftbouse Denton
As if everyone wasn’t already stoked about $4 Cinema Day on Sunday, then Monday comes along with a Good Burger Movie Party at the Denton location?! Thanks, Alamo Drafthouse! As any film geek worth their order card knows, the real draw of the Alamo movie party is PROPS! And Good Burger promises great ones including paper hats and secret slime sauce. Check out the 1997 Kenan and Kel effort on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $15.16 online, but hurry, dude!
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Postino WineCafe Addison (5280 Beltline Road) is doing good things with food. And in a sense, literally. Through the end of August, the restaurant is hosting a Pops the Top fundraiser in partnership with and to benefit the American Heart Association. For every bruschetta board sold, Postino will donate $1 to the AHA. Plus, the restaurant will provide each dine-in customer a complimentary glass of bubbly to celebrate the new location. Eat your heart out, eh? Find out hours and details online.